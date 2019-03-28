Register
05:15 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bacteria

    Bacteria May Travel Thousands of Miles Through ‘Air Bridge’ - Study

    CC BY 2.0 / NIAID
    Society
    Get short URL
    111

    Bacteria may be able to travel thousands of miles through the air without the assistance of people or animals for transport, which was previously believed to be necessary, according to a new study positing an “air bridge” theory that may enhance our understanding of how bacterial diseases spread.

    The study was published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B. 

    A female patient in a hospital
    CC0
    Mystery Virus Believed Similar to Swine Flu Kills Dozens in India

    "Our research suggests that there must be a planet-wide mechanism that ensures the exchange of bacteria between faraway places," senior author Konstantin Severinov, a principal investigator at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology and a professor of molecular biology and biochemistry at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, told multiple media sources.

    "Because the bacteria we study live in very hot water — about 160 degrees Fahrenheit — in remote places, it is not feasible to imagine that animals, birds or humans transport them. They must be transported by air, and this movement must be very extensive so bacteria in isolated places share common characteristics."

    The researchers collected Thermus thermophilus bacteria, used in a range of biotechnological applications, from hot gravel on Mount Vesuvius in Campania, Italy; hot springs on Mount Etna in Italy; hot springs in the El Tatio and Termas del Flaco regions in Chile; and the Uzon caldera in Kamchatka, Russia.

    Bacterial cells infected with viruses store molecular memories of their encounters with those viruses in DNA called CRISPR arrays. CRISPR, an acronym that stands for Clustered, Regularly Interspaced, Short Palindromic Repeats, refers to the organization of repeated DNA sequences found in the genomes of bacteria and other microorganisms that they use to protect themselves from viruses. If a bacterial cell is invaded by a virus, the CRISPR immune system of the bacterial cell can destroy the genome of the virus, which includes genetic material required for the virus to successfully replicate and infect the bacterium. 

    Alberto Cagigi, Ph.D, is beginning the multi-step process of identifying antibodies against Ebola in samples from vaccinated volunteers. at the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015
    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Researchers Discover Potential Ebola Virus Antidote

    According to the researchers, bacterial cells exposed to viruses can pass memories of the virus — small segments of viral DNA — to their offspring. The scientists initially assumed that bacteria of the same species living thousands of miles apart in hot springs would have different molecular memories of their interactions with viruses. However, analysis of their bacteria samples yielded surprising results.

    "What we found, however, is that there were plenty of shared memories — identical pieces of viral DNA stored in the same order in the DNA of bacteria from distant hot springs," Severinov said.

    "Our analysis may inform ecological and epidemiological studies of harmful bacteria that globally share antibiotic resistance genes and may also get dispersed by air instead of human travelers," he added.

    Related:

    Bacteria Likely to Soon Infect ISS Crew Found to Be Antibiotic-Resistant
    Deadly Ancient Bacteria in Arctic Ice Could Spell Doom for Mankind - Scholar
    Russian Scientists Discover Bacteria That Neutralizes Nuclear Waste
    Meningitis Scare: Berlin Sex Club Patrons Warned About Deadly Bacteria
    Superbug Discovery Reveals Bacteria Found in Foods Treatable Despite Odds
    Tags:
    Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat (CRISPR), virus, bacteria, study, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse