Former UK Army Chief in Hospital After Falling of Horse During Queen's Ceremony

79-year-old Field Marshal Lord Guthrie needed medical help after he was reportedly thrown from a horse following a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace, amid dozens of people watching the Queen celebrate her official birthday.

Field Marshal Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank, aged 79, was “receiving medical attention,” according to the UK Ministry of Defense, after he fell from his steed at the end of the 'Trooping the Colors' ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace. Some media report that the former Chief of the Defense Staff, who participated as Colonel of the Life Guards, was thrown from his horse, while others, namely the Telegraph, state that he seemed to collapse and slip to the ground. Following the incident, which was witnessed by dozens of people who were waiting for the appearance of the Royal Family after the ceremony, police and paramedics hurried to help the man.

​"Once the Queen had gone past we then followed her up the Mall, and we got closer and heard from people near us that he was shaking, and people were propping him up, next to him. He was behind the Queen, and just in front of the monument he fell off, and there were loads of paramedics and they put a screen up as well. Then we thought, something bad is really happening," one of the witnesses, Emily Dance, said, as cited by the Telegraph.

After being treated on site, he was admitted to hospital, where he was "being well looked after," according to the aids, the Telegraph reports. The incident slightly delayed a traditional RAF fly-past.

Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson and concerned Twitter users wished Lord Guthrie a speedy recovery.

Poor old Lord Guthrie, who I have met a couple of times, fell off his horse at Trooping the Colour. Looks to me like he got too hot and became unwell. Hope is ok. He is one of only two living Field Marshall’s after John Major stupidly abolished the rank — George Trefgarne (@GeorgeTrefgarne) 9 июня 2018 г.

Wishing #LordGuthrie well, but he was not thrown from his horse. It happened right in front of us. The two men either side of him did well to hold him up as long as they did. Shame someone on the floor couldn't have helped him down before he fell head first. #TroopingtheColour — Alison O'Doherty (@Alison_ODoherty) 9 июня 2018 г.

​In the 90s, Lord Guthrie was Chief of the General Staff and Chief of the Defense Staff. During the course of his army career, he served with the Welsh Guards and the Special Air Service. He was involved in actions in Northern Ireland as well as provided advice for the government during the conflict in the Balkans. He retired in 2001.