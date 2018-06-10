Register
    Queen Elizabeth II at the Remembrance Service, The Cenotaph, Whitehall, London, Britain - 09 Nov 2013

    Former UK Army Chief in Hospital After Falling of Horse During Queen's Ceremony

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Society
    79-year-old Field Marshal Lord Guthrie needed medical help after he was reportedly thrown from a horse following a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace, amid dozens of people watching the Queen celebrate her official birthday.

    Field Marshal Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank, aged 79, was “receiving medical attention,” according to the UK Ministry of Defense, after he fell from his steed at the end of the 'Trooping the Colors' ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace. Some media report that the former Chief of the Defense Staff, who participated  as Colonel of the Life Guards, was thrown from his horse, while others, namely the Telegraph, state that he seemed to collapse and slip to the ground. Following the incident, which was witnessed by dozens of people who were waiting for the appearance of the Royal Family after the ceremony, police and paramedics hurried to help the man.

    ​"Once the Queen had gone past we then followed her up the Mall, and we got closer and heard from people near us that he was shaking, and people were propping him up, next to him. He was behind the Queen, and just in front of the monument he fell off, and there were loads of paramedics and they put a screen up as well. Then we thought, something bad is really happening," one of the witnesses, Emily Dance, said, as cited by the Telegraph.

    READ MORE: Using Royal Family to Distract From Brexit is Wrong — Monarchist Foundation Head

    After being treated on site, he was admitted to hospital, where he was "being well looked after," according to the aids, the Telegraph reports. The incident slightly delayed a traditional RAF fly-past.

    Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson and concerned Twitter users wished Lord Guthrie a speedy recovery.

    ​In the 90s, Lord Guthrie was Chief of the General Staff and Chief of the Defense Staff. During the course of his army career, he served with the Welsh Guards and the Special Air Service. He was involved in actions in Northern Ireland as well as provided advice for the government during the conflict in the Balkans. He retired in 2001.

