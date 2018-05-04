Register
04 May 2018
    Nudists take part in the annual North East Skinny Dip as the sun rises at Druridge Bay in Northumberland, northeast England on September 22, 2013

    Bare it All: NaturistBnB Website Offers Vacation Homes for Nudists

    Society
    For those people who want a vacation which allows them to shed layers of clothing and enjoy being naked and free, there is now a website which promises just that.

    A Finnish couple Petri and Minna Karjalainen have been nudists for many years and now they have come up with a website just like AirBnb which promotes “clothing-optional” homestays.

    "I think it's a really cool opportunity to go to these interesting cities and meet some like-minded people and stay together with them. We started to think it would actually be cool if there was a booking site, just like Airbnb, but dedicated to this lifestyle,” publication the Local reported Petri as saying.

    He added that on their website all of the properties target those practicing the naturist lifestyle.

    The website, which was launched two months ago, has over a dozen properties on offer in Spain, including a yacht on the Catalan coast and a villa in Javea.

    There is a guideline on the website which explains how to be a good guest while enjoying the holiday home.

    One of the most important points is to carry a towel and use it wherever one decides to sit or lie down. 

    Some other points include matters of etiquette. “It is considered very rude to talk and look at other people’s bodies in the clothed world. In the naturist community it is considered even more so. Maintain eye contact while having a conversation with your naked counterparts,” the website states.

    “Please, don’t stare or you will be considered a perv,” it adds.

    Spain is one of Europe’s top destinations with some of the best nudist beaches. Ranging from tranquil, secluded coves to vibrant beaches, the country is known for allowing vacationers to enjoy the hot summer weather in their birthday suits.

