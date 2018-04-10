Late Saudi Prince Left Hefty 'Porn Debt' Behind – Reports

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia passed away in 2015, but his alleged earthly preoccupations may haunt his heirs even after his death.

The France-based firm SARL Atyla has filed a lawsuit against SCI 25 Avenue Bugeaud, co-owned by Prince Saud al Faisal's heirs, reports French media outlet The Local. According to it, SARL Atyla claims to have been producing exclusive adult film content for the prince, who allegedly acted via a representative, for some time, but never received payment for its work — some 90,000 euros.

The lawsuit points out that the "video evidence" has not been presented yet, but the firm promised to do so, if its demands are not met. One of the tapes, allegedly shows a Moroccan woman, who supposedly had "privileged relations" with the prince, having sex with an unnamed black porn star.

SARL Atyla claims the scenario for the films was transferred through a representative to the prince for approval. The Local references several of the emails sent to the Saudi's agent, which it obtained: "Important, the male must dominate his companion not with violence but by using his skills and capabilities and his God-given gift […] He still does not like it… He does not like blindfold and being tied."

The firm is confident that Prince Saud al Faisal is the "he" in the letters, although it is not clear how it is going to prove it. SCI 25 Avenue Bugeaud is a company that deals with family property management and is officially owned by the children of the deceased prince. The company said that it rejects the suit and demands a 3,000-euro payment for damaging its reputation.

The suit by the French firm, which was filed on April 4, came mere days before the arrival of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Paris on an official two-day state visit on April 8. During his stay the Crown Prince was slated to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and discuss matters of cultural and economic ties, as well as the war in Yemen.