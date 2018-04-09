Register
13:37 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018

    Saudi 'Julian Assange' Claims Crown Prince to Ascend to Throne by July

    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Saudi whistleblower Mujtahid, who is so well-informed that some believe he’s a member of the royal family, has once again used Twitter to reveal another portion of secrets about the kingdom.

    Twitter has become a crucial platform for Mujtahid, dubbed the Saudi “Julian Assange,” who has over 2 million followers: the whistleblower has recently revealed, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman might be preparing to take over the throne within three months.

    “Circles close to Mohammed bin Salman have disclosed that he has coordinated with Trump and Jared Kushner to have King Salman step down from power to be succeeded by the Saudi Crown Prince by July 4 at most,” he tweeted in Arabic.

    At the same time, he elaborated that the source did not explain why the prince had chosen July 4 as the deadline.

    READ MORE: French MPs Urge to Halt Arms Sales to Saudis Amid Crown Prince's Paris Visit

    In 2015, BBC managed to contact Mujtahid: the anonymous whistleblower said that his mission was to expose injustice, corruption and hypocrisy, claiming that he had sources inside the royal family as well as in intelligence, military and even religious authorities. When asked whether he feared that his identity would be exposed, Mujtahid answered that he was “almost certain” that the authorities knew who he was.

    "I'm not afraid. Not because I've taken precautions but because I'm almost certain that the government knows who I am. But they don't want to reveal my identity in fear of a scandal."

    Dwayne The Rock Johnson at the 2017 Academy Awards,
    © AP Photo/ Chris Pizzello
    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Vows to Bring Tequila to Riyadh for Saudi Crown Prince
    Speculation that the prince will ascend to the throne has circulated in media since his father became king in 2015, with Mohammed bin Salman being in the spotlight for his liberal views on the kingdom’s development. The prince has introduced unprecedented changes to Saudi society, having implemented a set of socio-economic reforms and granted women more rights and broader opportunities.

    Salman’s foreign policy, however, is more aggressive: many have criticized his decision to strike Yemen and impose a blockade on rebel-held ports, thus hindering humanitarian aid deliveries. The heir to the throne has also sought to secure international support for his hardline stance toward Iran and neighboring Qatar.

    Related:

    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Vows to Bring Tequila to Riyadh for Saudi Prince
    Iran Blames Saudi Arabia for Paying Billions to US, Israel
    Saudi Arabia Plans to Cut Qatar Off ... Literally Amid Diplomatic Standoff
    In Saudi Footsteps? Qatari Ex-PM Admits Israelis' Right to 'Live in Their Land'
    Tags:
    whistleblower, Julian Assange, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse