Register
23:54 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on March 10, 2018 The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, arrives to perform at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club in Pompano Beach, Florida

    Porn Star's Lawyer Files Motion to Depose President Trump, Cohen

    © AFP 2018/ JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Society
    Get short URL
    222

    Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, filed a motion late Tuesday to depose US President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen over the $130,000 hush payment given to Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

    The motion, which was filed in California, requests the opportunity to question both Trump and Cohen for "no greater than two hours" each in order to establish whether 45 knew about the agreement and if he gave the go-ahead, according to reports.

    A hearing for the motion is scheduled for April 30.

    In a statement released on Twitter, Avenatti stated that he is "confident that the court will permit the requested discovery after applying Supreme Court precedent and the well-established law in the Ninth Circuit."

    U.S. President Donald Trump gives thumbs-up as he returns from Palm Beach, Florida, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 25, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Top 6 Sexual Scandals Around Trump: From Jill Harth to Stormy Daniels

    Although Avenatti seems positive about the situation, David Schwartz, Cohen's lawyer, called the move "reckless."

    "[The filing] is a reckless use of the legal system in order to continue to inflate Michael Avenatti's deflated ego and keep himself relevant," Schwartz told ABC News. "This is politically motivated and people see through this charade."

    Avenatti's motion came hours after the Los Angeles-based attorney said in an interview with MSNBC that Trump was "scared" of Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

    "We didn't think that he would stay silent this long and I think it's pretty clear he is scared of my client and perhaps of me," Avenatti said. "And he should be."

    "There is a lot of embarrassing information that has yet to come out. There is a mountain-load of evidence, and so perhaps that is why he is continuing to deny it," he added.

    Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, poses for pictures at the end of her striptease show in Gossip Gentleman club in Long Island, New York, U.S., February 23, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
    Playboy Model Sues to Tell Her Own Trump Affair Tale as Stormy Daniels Drops Polygraph Bombshell (PHOTO)

    Though Avenatti has refused to offer any specifics on the "embarrassing information," he did indicate in a previous interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC's "Today" show that Daniels could describe Trump's genitalia and several conversations the two had after the alleged 2006 affair.

    The White House has repeatedly denied the affair ever took place. Of the latest denials, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters Monday that POTUS has "consistently denied" the affair allegations and stated that Trump has rejected claims made by Daniels during the "60 Minutes" interview.

    Daniels' much-anticipated interview became the most watched "60 Minutes" episode since Steve Kroft's interview with Barack and Michelle Obama in 2008. A total of 21.3 million viewers tuned in on Sunday.

    Related:

    Cryptic Tweet From Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Hints at Proof of Trump Affair (PHOTO)
    Stormy Daniels Faces $20Mln Lawsuit, Launches Anti-Trump Crowdfunding Campaign
    Stormy Daniels Threatened With Physical Harm Over Trump Claims, Says Lawyer
    Stormy Daniels Willing to Pay Back $130K to ‘Speak Openly' on Trump Affair
    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Confirms Adult Film Star Had Sex With Trump (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Michael Cohen, Donald Trump, Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse