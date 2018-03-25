Surrogates Come to Life? Angry Thai User Massacres Sex Doll - Reports

While certain African countries are seeking ways to completely ban their citizens from copulating with sex dolls, Thai police have found the first victim of the sex doll version of “Jack the Ripper”.

When Thai police in the town Nonthawat were notified about a possible dead body that had been dumped in the bushes, they probably didn't expect to find a beheaded and mutilated sex doll there. According to online outlet Pulse.com, a passerby noticed the "body" and called emergency services. There is no indication on what motivated the sex doll "Ripper," when he decided to chop-off its head and cut open its stomach. It is plausible that the user was dissatisfied with its "performance" or quality.

Earlier officials in the African nation of Zambia warned its citizens against buying or possessing sex dolls in March this year, reminding them that it is against the law. Roughly at the same time the Sisters' Circle of the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria organized a protest in the country against silicon women replicas, claiming them to be an "unnecessary invention" of the modern era.