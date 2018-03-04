Register
20:11 GMT +304 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An exhibitor adjusts the fingers of an adult sex toy doll at his stall during the Asia Adult Expo in Hong Kong on August 30, 2017

    Blowup Haram: Sex Dolls Get Blasted by Women in Nigeria, Outlawed in Zambia

    © AFP 2018/ Anthony WALLACE
    Africa
    Get short URL
    392

    The participants of a female Muslim students’ gathering at Lagos State Polytechnic , along with Zambian authorities, targeted the type of sex toys that have become increasingly popular in Europe and Asia in recent years, and proceeded to address the issue, each in their own way.

    Muslim women who attended the 2018 Sisters' Enlightenment Program, organized by the Sisters' Circle of the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, have denounced sex dolls as an “unnecessary invention” and insisted that women play more important roles in the family and society than mere 'sex objects', according to Guardian Nigeria.

    A life-size rubber doll named Roxxxy is on display during the Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas (photo used for illustration purpose)
    © AP Photo/ Paul Sakuma
    Where 'Girls Don't Say No': Denmark Opens First Sex Doll Brothel (PHOTO)
    Baseerah Majekodunmi, who presided over the event, commented on the issue and insisted that women nowadays are increasingly regarded as mere objects. 

    "The 21st century woman has been subjected to a whole lot of ridicule in the society and it has gone a long way to affect her social standing. She is seen as a sex object, good for marketing products and also to satisfy the lustful desires of men," she lamented.

    At the same time, Zambian authorities adopted a much harsher stance on the sex doll matter as Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja warned that any person found in possession of such objects would be punished in accordance with the country’s laws, Times of Zambia reports.

    "I am warning members of the public to be wary of the Laws of Zambia to avoid coming into conflict (with them).  As police, we deal with such as per law established," he said.

    READ MORE: Tag Team: Adult Site CamSoda Partners With RealDolls For 'Real-Time Sex'

    According to the inspector general, owning a sex doll in Zambia is considered an offence under Section 177 Chapter 87, punishable by a hefty fine or a five-year prison sentence.

    Related:

    March of Progress: Smart Talking Sex Dolls Come to China (PHOTO)
    'In Faith I Will Succeed': Sex Doll Pimp Unveils Bizarre Brothel
    Bypassing the Law: First Sex Doll Brothel Opens in France
    Tags:
    criticism, jail, punishment, sex doll, Zambia, Nigeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok