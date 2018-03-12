Register
22:31 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sex doll

    Zambian Liberal Touts Anti-AIDS Role of Sex Dolls Amid War on Adult Toys

    © Photo: Youtube/NU NEWS
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 12

    There is no one formally authorized to sell them in the southern African country, nor can anyone admit owning one, or going still further and using one even in private. Controversial sex dolls, recently blasted by Nigerian Muslims, have raised a national debate in Zambia with more and more voices against the state’s harsh stance popping up.

    Zambian liberals, namely from The Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP)  party, claim the government's negativity towards sex dolls reflects its increasingly authoritarian character under  incumbent President Edgar Lungu.

    The government initiated a massive crackdown on the sex toys, which are largely produced in China, last month: it banned them outright as well as threatened offenders with serious jail terms over trade or use of silicone dolls, which it considers to be "very unnatural".

    A life-size rubber doll named Roxxxy is on display during the Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas (photo used for illustration purpose)
    © AP Photo/ Paul Sakuma
    Where 'Girls Don't Say No': Denmark Opens First Sex Doll Brothel (PHOTO)

    "Being a Christian nation, obviously we are anchored in Christian principles and one of the values is morality and ethics," Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili earlier told media, adding that the use of similar toys contradicts the African nation’s heritage and principles.

    She continued to say that as God created men and women to engage in a sexual intercourse, it would be "immoral" to make use of an inanimate object for this purpose, for men and women alike. 

    Sean Tembo, who leads the country’s fringe liberal PEP, quickly weighed in on the debate.

    "The argument that the Bible does not allow the use of any objects is wrong," says Tembo. He goes on to say that the book of books promotes free will and it would be wrong to put a person to jail for merely exploiting a silicone doll. He justifies the point by saying that some have low self-esteem and find it difficult to find a partner.

    READ MORE: 'Visit Sh*thole Zambia': Tourism Agency Takes Dig at Trump with New Ad (PHOTO)

    Given staggering AIDs adult infection rate, which is roughly 12.4, he assumes that the use of sex dolls may possibly push it down. "Men can use sex dolls and this will help reduce the cases of AIDS," he said, contesting the minister's claim they were illegal.

    After all, he says, there is no reason why this should be illegal in a country that has issued no formal ban on such imports or on masturbation.

    "The use of sex dolls will be in private, in one's bedroom and not in a public place," Tembo underscored.

    There seems to be a loophole, however in the country’s legislation, with officials saying that sex dolls fall under a constitutional law that bars one from making, owning, importing, selling or displaying “obscene matters or things.” The afore-mentioned offense leads to a hefty fine or a prison term of a maximum five years.

    This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows robots in a lab of a doll factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian
    © AFP 2018/ FRED DUFOUR
    WATCH A Chinese Sex Doll That Can Do the Dishes

    To note, Zambia is a predominantly conservative nation where homosexuality carries a prison sentence of 14 years.

    Since the state newspaper Zambia Daily Mail reported on Minister Sumaili’s anti-sex-doll campaign the issue has been a hot topic of discussion, with many citizens publicly denouncing the move as one that violates privacy and the freedom of choice.

    READ MORE: 'Do Not Judge Book by Its Cover': Meet the First Czech Barbie Doll (PHOTOS)

    "I would order a sex doll without hesitation," the newspaper cited an unnamed male passenger as saying.

    "I am assured of a disease-free relationship because a sex doll will not cheat on me. They are not materialistic and will forever remain faithful,” he said, thus outlining the obvious strong points of sex dolls. "Government is now violating our privacy as citizens," he said.

    Just days earlier, a female Muslim students’ gathering at Lagos State Polytechnic  in Nigeria condemned sex dolls as "unnecessary invention" and insisted that women play greater roles in the family and society than purely "sex objects," Guardian Nigeria reported.

    Related:

    Silicone Squeeze: Japanese Men Choose Life With Sex Dolls Over Real Women
    All Dolled Up: Finnish Foundation Promotes Sex Dolls Against Child Abuse
    Imported Child-Like Sex Dolls Arouse Strong Emotions in Norway
    March of Progress: Smart Talking Sex Dolls Come to China (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    sex doll, sex toys, AIDs, legislation, government, ban, crackdown, Zambia, Africa, Nigeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok