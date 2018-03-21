More Sexy Stunts Onboard as Cheap 'Bikini Airline' Travels the World (PHOTOS)

Vietjet, a Vietnamese low-cost carrier commonly known as "bikini airline" has given its team of hot flight attendants a new way of providing its passengers with a pleasant journey.

Vietjet, a low-cost carrier first launched in 2011, has unveiled a new route from Vietnam to India, despite causing controversy in 2012 when its five stewardesses all dressed in swimwear and danced for passengers midway through the flight.

The airline was later fined roughly £678.20 because the sexy show had been staged without permission from the aviation authorities.

Nevertheless, the incident did not have an adverse effect on the airline's finances — in actual fact, the BBC reported the carrier had enjoyed a 20% increase in ticket sales in 2017. It's even likely to surpass its closest rival, the nation's flagship carrier Vietnam Airlines.

