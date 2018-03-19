Passenger Thrown Off Spanish Flight for Yelling Racial Slurs at Staff (VIDEO)

Over the weekend, video footage surfaced showing a 70-year-old man getting kicked off a Binter Canarias flight for yelling racial slurs at a flight attendant on a flight from Tenerife, in Spain's Canary Islands, to the Spanish island of La Palma.

Recorded by a fellow passenger, footage of the Wednesday incident shows the moments after the man allegedly told the stewardess to "get out of here" and that he did "not want blacks by his side," Spanish media reported. The traveler is white; the flight attendant is black.

​Spanish police were called to the scene after the man failed to follow directions by both the flight attendant and the plane's captain to disembark. The San Francisco Gate reported that the man later agreed to get off the flight after "a brief protest."

The flight to La Palma was delayed for a total of 20 minutes at North Tenerife Airport in the Canary Islands before it was cleared to take the skies.

The Spanish airline later released a statement noting their "rejection" of and "outrage" at the behavior that the flight attendant faced.

"From Binter, we want to express our utmost rejection and outrage at behaviors of this type and show our full support to our crews who constantly strive to provide the best service to our customers," the statement read.

Binter Canarias has since filed a complaint against the passenger for his racist abuse.