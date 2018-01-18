Register
20:22 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Newly elected leader of the UK Independence Party, Henry Bolton greets delegates on the first day of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) National Conference in Torquay, south-west England. (File)

    Just Good Friends? UKIP Leader Meets Young Girlfriend for Cosy Dinner in London

    © AFP 2018/ Ben STANSALL
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Just days after announcing he had dumped his girlfriend over alleged racist remarks, UKIP leader Henry Bolton appears to be having a change of heart after they were spotted sharing a romantic intimate dinner night together - sparking more reaction on social media.

    Photographs have emerged of the UKIP boss and his young girlfriend Jo Marney looking as if they have rekindled their romance after he announced on Monday, January 15, that he had ditched her over remarks made about Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle.

    Mr.Bolton — the party's fourth leader in 18 months — shared an intimate dinner with the 25-year-old blonde, who is an activist for UKIP. The couple were spotted at The National Liberal Club in Westminster on Wednesday evening, January 17, before later leaving on the underground and then eventually on a train to Folkestone West, where he has a flat.

    The 54-year-old politician — a former army officer, confirmed earlier that he had put his relationship with Ms.Marney "on hold" after UKIP bosses told him to choose between her and the leadership of the political party. The move came after she posted a series of unsavoury messages about Miss Markle who is due to marry Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, at Windsor Castle in May.

    ​In her first interview since the scandal broke, Ms.Marney told the Kentish Gazette: "I don't have a bad word to say about Henry. I still think he's the perfect gentleman."

    Later, at 11.26pm  on Wednesday, Mr.Bolton posted a series on the social media site Facebook claiming that he was the victim of an "organised campaign" to discredit his leadership.

    The Mail On Sunday printed texts it said had been sent by Ms Marney, including use of the word 'Negro' and a message reading 'This is Britain, not Africa' during a discussion about the royal engagement.

    Speaking about the break-up on Monday, Mr Bolton told ITV's Good Morning Britain: 'As of last night the romantic side of our relationship has ended, we had that conversation last night when I returned from Yorkshire."

    Kisses

    Eye witnesses described seeing the anti-Brexit campaigner kissing Jo Marney while the pair dined in the exclusive club in the heart of Westminster. One club member said it did not seem like the pair were no longer an item.

    One reportedly said: "They were holding hands and touching in a manner suggestive that they were very much still together. 'They drank at the bar, Henry was making his support for Jo very clear." 

    When the pair left the club together just after 9.30pm, the Ukip leader told waiting reporters: "I've just given an interview to somebody else today so just coordinating."

    He said: "Jo's had some death threats against her today and so she wanted to speak to me about that. She's now going back to Maidstone and I'm now going back home."

    As the couple left the club, Bolton launched a staunch defence of his girlfriend, saying she had been "exploited by my political enemies" and the controversy surrounding her remarks were beginning to "fade away."

    "These are facts that are going to be out there in the coming hours so I've said very publicly that although the romantic side of our relationship is now over I'm surrounding Jo and her family in trying to put things back together again — absolutely," he said. "What's happened is that a young woman has been effectively exploited by my political enemies who feel they can't challenge me in open political debate on my leadership and on my politics. What I'd say to them is, you want to challenge my leadership, you want to challenge my politics do it in an open forum, do it openly, do not do it covertly and exploit anybody in doing so because to do so is despicable, particularly the way they've gone about it.

    There have been widespread calls for his resignation after the text scandal first broke at the weekend.

    Despite this, Mr Bolton made it clear he wanted to stay in place as the party again plunged into turmoil. He became Ukip's fourth leader in a year last September before facing raging controversy over his relationship with the 25-year-old who describes herself online as a glamour model.

    Bolton left his wife for Marney — a move which some claimed went against the ‘family man' image he put forward in last year's leadership contest.

    Related:

    UKIP Leader Uses Racist Scandal to Distract Public From His Brexit Flaws – MEP
    Tags:
    racism, love affair, relationship, love, UKIP, Megan Markle, Henry Bolton, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok