Facebook to Continue Probe in Alleged Russian Meddling in Brexit - UK Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook has promised to further investigate whether Russia interfered in the Brexit referendum, Damian Collins, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee in the House of Commons, said Wednesday.

According to the UK lawmaker, the US-based online social media and social networking service has responded to an official request for information regarding the abuse of its platform during the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

READ MORE: Facebook Says Kadyrov's Account Was Blocked Due to US Sanctions

"You expressed a view that there may be other similar coordinated activity from Russia that we had not yet identified through our investigation and asked for us to continue our investigatory work. We have considered your request and can confirm that our investigatory team is now looking to see if we can identify other similar clusters engaged in coordinated activity around the Brexit referendum that was not identified properly," the letter from Facebook posted by Collins in his Twitter blog says.

I welcome the fact that Facebook have now responded to @CommonsCMS request for information regarding the abuse of their platform during the Brexit Referendum. I look forward to reviewing their findings. pic.twitter.com/7Sd6lSwsav — Damian Collins (@DamianCollins) January 17, 2018

Investigation into Russian meddling in Brexit vote has produced no substantial results so far. In December, Facebook said in response to Collins' inquiry that a mere $0.97 was spent by Russia's Internet Research Agency on the referendum-related ads. Google, which has also been asked for input in the probe, said it had found no evidence of Russian interference.