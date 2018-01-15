UKIP Leader Refuses to Stand Down Over Ex-Girlfriend's Racist Remarks

It appears that the leader of UKIP intends to weather the storm of criticism triggered by the latest antics of his young former girlfriend and is unlikely to step down from his post.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Bolton said "no" when the man filming asked whether the UKIP head would stand down following the fallout caused by a series of offensive remarks made by Jo Marney, his 25-year old ex-girlfriend, toward Meghan Markle, the fiancée of Prince Harry.

He also responded negatively to inquiries as to whether he and Marney were trying to leave the country as they were both seen near a railway terminal.

"If we were leaving the country, we'd be catching probably the Eurostar from here. But we're going away from the Eurostar, aren't we?" the politician said.

During an interview on BBC Breakfast, Bolton also said that he'd decided that the "romantic element" of his relationship with Marney "should end."

He also added that Marney is "utterly distraught, close to breakdown" over this whole scandal, adding that she never intended for her comments regarding Markle to be made public and that "although utterly indefensible, there is some context to them (the comments) which, in time, will be revealed."

"the romantic element of our relationship should end"@UKIP leader @_HenryBolton has told BBC Breakfast he's split with his girlfriend after she reportedly made racist comments about Meghan Markle.https://t.co/hHLLsJaxPq pic.twitter.com/ThMnPsN9jh — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) 15 января 2018 г.

​Jo Marney ended up being suspended from the party after a series of messages she sent to a friend, which contained offensive remarks about Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle and black people in general, were made public.

During the text exchange, Marney apparently described Markle, among other things, as “a dumb little ‘actress’ that no one has heard of” and a “gender equality t***.”