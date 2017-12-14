Healthy Hillary: Clinton Still Wearing Surgical Boot Two Months After Fall

During the recent promotion tour for her book “What Happened?” in Vancouver, Hillary Clinton was seen wearing a surgical boot, which may raise eyebrows as healing a broken toe usually takes no longer than 6 weeks.

On December 13th, Hillary Clinton held an event to promote her new book in front of an audience of 5,000 at a sold-out Vancouver Convention Centre, British newspaper The Daily Mail reports. The tabloid went on to report that despite her injury, she appeared to be in good health.

I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards,” Clinton said according to The Daily Mail, adding “I tried to get up and it really hurt. I've broken my toe. I've received excellent care from your excellent health service.”

© AP Photo/ Matt Rourke Hillary Clinton at the Geisinger's National Healthcare Symposium in Danville

READ MORE: Hillary's Health: Clinton Grips Secret Service to Avoid Falling Down Stairs

Twitter screengrab ‘Punk Hillary’ Sets Off Watch Dogs. Literally

Clinton has been undertaking a global book tour since September to promote her memoir of the 2016 US presidential election, when the former Secretary of State and First Lady suffered a shock defeat against her opponent Donald Trump.