19:33 GMT +314 December 2017
    Hillary Clinton

    Healthy Hillary: Clinton Still Wearing Surgical Boot Two Months After Fall

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Society
    During the recent promotion tour for her book “What Happened?” in Vancouver, Hillary Clinton was seen wearing a surgical boot, which may raise eyebrows as healing a broken toe usually takes no longer than 6 weeks.

    On December 13th, Hillary Clinton held an event to promote her new book in front of an audience of 5,000 at a sold-out Vancouver Convention Centre, British newspaper The Daily Mail reports.  The tabloid went on to report that despite her injury, she appeared to be in good health.

    I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards,” Clinton said according to The Daily Mail, adding “I tried to get up and it really hurt. I've broken my toe. I've received excellent care from your excellent health service.”

    Hillary Clinton at the Geisinger's National Healthcare Symposium in Danville
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Hillary Clinton at the Geisinger's National Healthcare Symposium in Danville

    READ MORE: Hillary's Health: Clinton Grips Secret Service to Avoid Falling Down Stairs

    Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are depicted in satirical paintings by Florida artist Scott Scheidly.
    Twitter screengrab
    ‘Punk Hillary’ Sets Off Watch Dogs. Literally
    During the 2016 presidential campaign, Clinton had her health called into question on numerous occasions, something Donald Trump frequently took aim at. At one point she collapsed while walking to enter her vehicle, with aids having to rush to keep her on her feet. While Clinton claimed that her stumble was due to overheating, it did little to assuage fears over the condition of her health.

    Clinton has been undertaking a global book tour since September to promote her memoir of the 2016 US presidential election, when the former Secretary of State and First Lady suffered a shock defeat against her opponent Donald Trump.

    Tags:
    health, Hillary Clinton, United Kingdom, Vancouver
