Register
01:44 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A woman picks up the issue of Charlie Hebdo.

    Charlie Hebdo Plumbs Predictable Depths, Mocks Hurricane Victims as Neo-Nazis

    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Society
    Get short URL
    594005

    Satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo, well-known for courting controversy with their irreverent cartoons, have turned their attentions to Hurricane Harvey with a cartoon depicting the Texans killed by the cataclysmic storm as neo-Nazis assailed by God.

    The cartoon depicts a collection of Nazi flags and banners partially submerged underwater (which doesn't even make sense: fabric flags would float) and a group of people seemingly performing the notorious Nazi salute — except the water levels have submerged their entire bodies save for their hands and wrists.

    "God exists! He drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas," reads the picture's caption. The caption seems to be a reference to Texas' support for US President Donald Trump, who won 52.6 percent of the state's vote during the 2016 general election. Houston, however, is a liberal stronghold — 54 percent of Harris County, which houses Houston, voted for Hillary Clinton.

    Hurricane
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US State of Louisiana Braces for Second Hurricane After Dodging Brunt of Harvey

    It also seems to be a reference to the white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia — 1,300 miles from Houston, Texas. There is no evidence that anyone killed by Hurricane Harvey was a neo-Nazi.

    Hurricane Harvey has already killed 35 people that we know of, displacing tens of thousands and causing billions of dollars in damages. The White House today said 100,000 homes had been affected by the storm, and has asked Congress to unlock emergency funds for the affected areas. It seems well on its way to becoming the most devastating storm since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and may well exceed it in terms of economic disruption.

    While the cartoon has been widely condemned as tasteless, stupid, and offensive, others have defended their right to publish tasteless, stupid, offensive cartoons.

    Charlie Hebdo is most famous for a 2015 incident in which two Al Qaeda associated Islamic militants gunned down 12 people in the magazine's Paris headquarters. The attack was revenge for satirical cartoons in the magazine depicting the Prophet Muhammad, which is strictly forbidden in many branches of Islam.

    A rescue boat evacuates people from the rising waters of Buffalo Bayou following Hurricane Harvey in a neighborhood west of Houston, Texas, U.S., August 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    From Bad to Worse: As Hurricane Harvey Ravages, Fake Federal Agents Evict and Rob People

    Since the incident, that drew international attention and support for the magazine's right to publish whatever they wanted, Charlie Hebdo have also mocked the Judeo-Christian God; the October 2015 crash of Metrojet Flight 9268, which killed 224 people, almost all of them Russians; and the August 2016 earthquakes in Italy that killed 299 people.

    They weren't the only outlet to see the devastation and wonder how they could improve their journalistic brand by mocking the people whose lives were destroyed. American outlet Politico posted a cartoon of a stereotypical Texan hillbilly with a confederate flag shirt, "SECEDE" banner, and "Don't Tread On Me" flag being airlifted away from his submerged home. "Angels!" the cowboy proclaims. "Sent by God!"

    "Er, actually Coast Guard … sent by the government," replies one of the rescuers.

    Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Matt Wuerker, who drew the strip, issued a statement about his artwork. "As a political cartoonist, I try to get people to think – to consider the ironies and subtleties of the world we live in. This cartoon went with an extreme example of anti-government types – Texas Secessionists – benefiting from the heroism of federal government rescuers," Wuerker wrote.

    "It of course was not aimed at Texans in general, any more than a cartoon about extremists marching in Charlottesville could be construed as a poke at all Virginians. My heart is with all the victims of Hurricane Harvey's destruction," he added, "and those risking their lives to save others.'

    Related:

    High and Dry: Harvey ‘Indefinitely' Knocks Out Water Source of Major Texas City
    French Satirical Magazine Charlie Hebdo Mocks Syrian Chemical Attack
    US Coast Guard Rescues Over 4,300 People in Texas Amid Harvey Flooding
    Paris Court Sentences Associate of Charlie Hebdo Attackers to 7 Years in Prison
    Storm of the Century: Harvey May Exceed Katrina in Damage to US Economy (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    Political cartoons, Hurricane Harvey, Charlie Hebdo, Politico, Charlottesville, Texas, Houston, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok