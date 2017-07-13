Register
    Online food ordering platform, hungryhouse.co.uk serves up ace takeaway food art for Wimbledon

    Djoko-Chips and Andy Curry: UK Food Artist Serves Up Wimbledon Tennis Star Feast

    © Photo: hungryhouse.co.uk
    As 2017's Wimbledon Championships heat up, UK food delivery service HungryHouse has courted food art guru Prudence Staite to serve up a scintillating series of dishes that recreate top tennis stars to a fault.

    The Wimbledon Championships, which began July 3, is nearing its end — the last match will be convened July 16.

    When the tournament concludes, some top tennis pros may well take the opportunity to tuck into a hearty feast, after months of strict dieting and exercising.

    Caroline Teriyaki (Caroline Wozniaki) consists of noodles, chicken teriyaki, wok-fried veg and a sprinkling of sesame seeds.
    © Photo: hungryhouse.co.uk
    Caroline Teriyaki (Caroline Wozniaki) consists of noodles, chicken teriyaki, wok-fried veg and a sprinkling of sesame seeds. Online food ordering platform, hungryhouse.co.uk serves up ace takeaway food art for Wimbledon

    Perhaps, if they're comfortable with piling on a few carbs, they might tuck in to one of a trio of lip-smacking portraits of the world's favorite tennis stars, inspired by classic takeaway guilty pleasures — or even all three — and wash it down with a tall glass of "deuce."

    Each culinary piece has been crafted in collaboration with food art guru Prudence Staite. Alice Mrongovious, CEO of the online food ordering platform hungryhouse, said: "As the competition hots up, we are celebrating the top tennis players at Wimbledon this year, with a series of fantastic foodie artwork that look good enough to eat."

    Works include Andy Curry (Andy Murray), created with chicken curry, mango chutney and traditional Indian side dishes, and Caroline Teriyaki (Caroline Wozniaki), consisting of noodles, chicken teriyaki, wok-fried veg and a sprinkling of sesame seeds. Serbian hero Novak Djoko-chips (Novak Djokovic) has also been served up — with french fries, onion rings, nuggets and burgers, topped off with ketchup and mayo.

    Novak Djoko-chips (Novak Djokovic) consists of french fries, nuggets, burgers and onion rings, with a healthy serving of mayonnaise.
    © Photo: hungryhouse.co.uk
    Novak Djoko-chips (Novak Djokovic) consists of french fries, nuggets, burgers and onion rings, with a healthy serving of mayonnaise. Online food ordering platform, hungryhouse.co.uk serves up ace takeaway food art for Wimbledon.

    In all, it took 18 hours to create all three, with each piece being comprised of 17 different types of comestible.

    "I have created a lot of food art over the years, but I've never taken up a takeaway challenge like this before. After a grueling two weeks on the tennis courts at SW19, these sporting stars certainly deserve a tasty treat," Staite said.

    Other famous faces previously transformed into delicious dishes by Staite include a popcorn Denzel Washington, a cupcake Queen Elizabeth, and a life-size replica of Dita Von Teese, made entirely from cheese.

