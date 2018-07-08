VIDEO of Croatian Player Shouting 'Glory to Ukraine' After Russia Game Released

After an intense World Cup quarterfinal match between Croatia and Russia, which resulted in the latter’s defeat in a dramatic penalty shootout, Croatian defender Domagoj Vida filmed a short video, dedicating the victory to Ukraine.

The Croatian footballer, who scored the second goal in the 101st minute of the game, recorded a controversial nine-second clip, in which he shouts “Glory to Ukraine!” – a phrase that has gained notoriety as a slogan of anti-Russian Ukrainian nationalists during and after the 2014 coup in the country.

READ MORE: Croatia Defeats Russia in FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals Penalty Shootout 4-3

In the video, Vida, who used to play for Dynamo Kyiv from 2012 to 2018, was joined by former Croatia national team member Ognjen Vukojevic, who, in turn, said, “This victory is for Dynamo and for Ukraine!” and uploaded it to his Instagram.

Публикация от FootballHub (@footballhub_ua) 7 Июл 2018 в 3:31 PDT

The post was then deleted from Vukojevic’s page, but it was too late – it’d been shared on many other social media accounts.

Vida later told Sports.ru that he wasn’t trying to get political but that it was a “joke.”

“This victory is for Croatia. No politics. It’s a joke. I’ve got friends there [in Ukraine] since Dinamo Kyiv, I didn’t mean anything else. I don’t want to draw politics into sport. I love Russians, I love Ukrainians, I love Brazilians, I love everyone,” he said.

When asked if he was concerned that Russian fans might not understand the joke, he wondered, “Why wouldn’t they?”

READ MORE: 'Russia Staying Home': Twitter Reacts to Russia-Croatia World Cup Game

Croatia’s hard-won victory against Russia on Saturday secured the squad a spot in the World Cup semifinals, where it will face off against England on July 11.