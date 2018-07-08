‘Gulag. All of Them’: Twitter Reacts to Russia-Croatia World Cup Game

Russian midfielder Denis Cheryshev opened the scoring in the game during the 31st minute with a glorious curving floater to the top right corner of
the Croatia goal, just out of reach of the keeper, but Andrej Kramaric tied the score eight minutes later.
In extra time, Domagoj Vida bought Croatia an advantage at the 100th minute, which was spectacularly mitigated by Mario Fernandez's redirect of an Alan Dzagoyev strike. Vida then scored the winning goal during the penalty shootout.
Users bombarded social media with reaction tweets and the absolute majority were jokes about how Russian President Vladimir Putin, being ex-KGB, allegedly plotted pressure on the Croatian team. What started semi-amusingly as: "bring me their families," eventually morphed into "pay that post" after the ball somehow hit the inner side of the post but managed to stay out of the goal. In fact, tweeters raced to see who could invent the worst punishment for Zagreb. Seriously, those are innumerable.
"Buy the whole damn country.."#RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/UZfF1Tohhg— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) 7 июля 2018 г.
Surround the stadium!— Ugℓу Nαke∂ Gυу (@t_riumphant) 7 июля 2018 г.
Nobody leaves#RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/VblFDtHsXg
"Yes. All of them. Gulag. Now."#RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/nHQDo3OY3G— Captain Guardiola ⚽ (@CaptnGuardiola) 7 июля 2018 г.
Putin paid off that post #RUSCRO— Hanson Ho ⚽ 🥌 ⚾ (@bidetofevil) 7 июля 2018 г.
A few tweets attempted to provide some, ahem, hard evidence.
Russian missiles pointed towards Croatia— Pun of God 🏁 (@Punofgod) 7 июля 2018 г.
Just in case they lose
#RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/laP6UkqpTS
The problem with being the home team is that, if you lose, you can't simply skip town.
#RUSCRO So is Russia going home or staying home??? pic.twitter.com/nngNKqfesa— TSG90 (@EmmanuelNgakane) 7 июля 2018 г.
Despite Russia's loss, many Twitter users spoke of Russian Team with deep respect.
Remember his name: Stanislas Cherchesov 🇷🇺 A real magician 🎩 Congrats Russia 😔😢 👏🏽 #RUS #RUSCRO #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/ahxJsemsjg— Hazardista 🇧🇪🇨🇴 (@TheCaptainBen) 7 июля 2018 г.
Russia leaves the World Cup with pride and dignity.They did their best and played till their last breath. Their supporters should be proud of them #RUSCRO— SR7 (@slimarshalshady) 7 июля 2018 г.
Wow Russia. What an amazing performance all tournament and what amazing hosts you have been. Huge respect ✊#РоссияХорватия #RUSCRO— Cereal_Butcher 🏴 (@CerealButcher) 7 июля 2018 г.
Other than the game itself, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, who supported her team alongside Russian Prime Minister Medvedev, stole the hearts of many twitterians.
Croatian President fine sha 😍#RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/dHLCfwaUvD— Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) 7 июля 2018 г.
Delighted for her ⚽️❤️ She's no miggledy Higgins #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/tha9K9Dxgp— Stephen Morley (@Steomorley) 7 июля 2018 г.
#RUSCRO— Audrey ketturrah Osm (@audreyosmonds) 7 июля 2018 г.
Croatia president know how to motivate their players pic.twitter.com/h03S0InJGw
And, on an awkward note, some users got really confused by the #RUSCRO hashtag. Because — spoiler alert — Russell Crowe, in The Gladiator?
Somewhere Russell Crowe is wondering why he is trending? #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/5KYF7J4Rsf— Ricardo Suave! (@swauve_ricardo) 7 июля 2018 г.
Looking forward to #RusCro after this pic.twitter.com/JykX5gaSSV— Gilles Rimet Still Gleaming (@gillesoffthenet) 7 июля 2018 г.
The irony is strong in this one.
The World Cup right now be like#RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/kDOTqTljq8— Gabriel Urbina (@GabrielUrbinaTM) 7 июля 2018 г.
