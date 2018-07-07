Croatia Ties Score in First Half in Quarterfinal Match Against Russia: 1-1

The winners of the game will meet England, which defeated Sweden 2-0 earlier in the day, in the semifinals on July 11.

The game started with a tough struggle between the two teams: however, during the 31st minute Russian midfielder Denis Cheryshev managed to open the scoring in the game.

Russia's midfielder Denis Cheryshev triumphs after he scored a goal in the match against Croatia.

Nevertheless, eight minutes later Croatia's forward Andrej Kramaric tied the score. Russia's defense was caught out of position and Sochi immediately became quieter.

World Cup: Russia vs Croatia quarterfinals match

Russia’s starting XI: Igor Akinfeev, Sergey Ignashevich, Ilya Kutepov, Fedor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandez, Roman Zobnin, Aleksandr Samedov, Daler Kuzyaev, Denis Cheryshev, Aleksandr Golovin, Artem Dzyuba.

Croatia's starting XI: Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric (capt); Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic; Mario Mandzukic.

In the round of 16, both Russia and Croatia defeated their rivals — Spain and Denmark — in penalty shootouts, with the host nation's team making a historic advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1986.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko are expected to attend the match, as well as Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov, Aide to the Russian President Igor Levitin, Acting President of the Russian Football Union Alexander Alaev, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Arkady Dvorkovich.

