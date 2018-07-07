Register
21:54 GMT +307 July 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
World Cup: Russia vs Croatia quarterfinals match

Croatia Ties Score in First Half in Quarterfinal Match Against Russia: 1-1

© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
Sochi
Get short URL
140

The winners of the game will meet England, which defeated Sweden 2-0 earlier in the day, in the semifinals on July 11.

The quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia has kicked off in the southern city of Sochi. The key game will decide which team will take on England, which beat Sweden 2-0 and qualified for the semifinals for the first time in 28 years, on July 11.

The game started with a tough struggle between the two teams: however, during the 31st minute Russian midfielder Denis Cheryshev managed to open the scoring in the game.

Russia's midfielder Denis Cheryshev triumphs after he scored a goal in the match against Croatia.
© Sputnik / Александр Вильф
Russia's midfielder Denis Cheryshev triumphs after he scored a goal in the match against Croatia.

Nevertheless, eight minutes later Croatia's forward Andrej Kramaric tied the score. Russia's defense was caught out of position and Sochi immediately became quieter.

World Cup: Russia vs Croatia quarterfinals match
© Sputnik / Alexei Filippov
World Cup: Russia vs Croatia quarterfinals match

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are attending the match.

Russia’s starting XI: Igor Akinfeev, Sergey Ignashevich, Ilya Kutepov, Fedor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandez, Roman Zobnin, Aleksandr Samedov, Daler Kuzyaev, Denis Cheryshev, Aleksandr Golovin, Artem Dzyuba.

Croatia's starting XI: Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric (capt); Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic; Mario Mandzukic.

In the round of 16, both Russia and Croatia defeated their rivals — Spain and Denmark — in penalty shootouts, with the host nation's team making a historic advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1986.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko are expected to attend the match, as well as Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov, Aide to the Russian President Igor Levitin, Acting President of the Russian Football Union Alexander Alaev, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Arkady Dvorkovich.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia, Croatia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse