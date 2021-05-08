Bill Gates Names Three Most Important Inventions of All Time

Among other things, Bill Gates, who has just written a book about fighting climate change, said there is an urgent need to act on the matter.

Tech billionaire, Microsoft founder, and philanthropist Bill Gates has shared his opinion in an interview on what the three most important inventions of all time are.

Gates told the Handelsblatt newspaper that the number one invention is “vaccines”, especially given what humanity has been through over the past year. He pointed out that vaccines have helped to defeat numerous diseases that previously would have meant a life of pain, suffering, or death.

Second place was given by the tech pioneer to the invention of microprocessors, which revolutionised computing and made personal computers possible, as well as gave birth to a wave of innovation over the past 50 years.

In third place Gates put the Green Revolution that occurred in the mid-20th century and increased agricultural production around the world.

Bill Gates is one of the largest private owners of agricultural farmland in America, with his assets reportedly totalling more than $690 million. Additionally, rumours recently emerged that Gates had bought 22,000 acres of agricultural land in Thrace, Turkey.

Bill and Melinda Gates founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which specialises in a wide range of public health projects. It funds the fight against transmissible diseases, as well as the development of vaccines. Earlier this week, however, the couple announced their decision to "end their marriage" after 27 years.