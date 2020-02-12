Register
23:47 GMT12 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Pine Island Glacier recently spawned an iceberg over 300 sq km that very quickly shattered into pieces. This almost cloud-free image, captured on 11 February by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, shows the freshly broken bergs in detail.

    Video: Time-Lapse Footage Shows Massive Iceberg Break From Pine Island Glacier

    ESA Press Release
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107829/99/1078299976.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202002121078300021-video-time-lapse-footage-shows-massive-iceberg-break-from-pine-island-glacier-/

    While West Antarctica’s Pine Island Glacier (PIG) has been losing ice for the past quarter of a century, the pace of glacial retreat has increased dramatically in recent years - as seen in new footage from the European Space Agency (ESA).

    The ESA revealed Tuesday that one of its satellites had captured a significant event of calving - the process in which a glacier sheds huge blocks of ice.

    Video released from the ESA shows a time lapse of 57 radar images taken by the Sentinel-1 satellite, which belongs to Copernicus, a joint EU-ESA program designed to provide high quality monitoring of Earth. Images seen in the footage date from February 2019 to February 2020 - with the last frame showing the glacier on February 10.

    The PIG, over 300 square kilometers in size, is seen developing cracks that continue to grow until several “piglet” pieces break off the glacier. The largest “piglet” has been labeled “B-49” by the ESA, signifying the mass’s importance in terms of future monitoring for researchers.

    In October 2019, Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 satellites were used to identify two large rifts in the PIG that had drastically increased in length within a matter of months.

    The ESA estimates that the ice front, which has an average thickness of 500 meters, will continue to see an increase in the rate at which it discharges blocks of ice into the ocean.

    “The Copernicus twin Sentinel-1 all-weather satellites have established a porthole through which the public can watch events like this unfold in remote regions around the world,” Mark Drinkwater, senior scientist and cryosphere specialist at the ESA, noted in the release.

    “What is unsettling is that the daily data stream reveals the dramatic pace at which climate is redefining the face of Antarctica.”

    The melting of the PIG and neighboring Thwaites Glacier - which both connect the center of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet to the ocean - is significant because, collectively, it could cause the global sea level to rise by 1.2 meters (4 feet), according to NASA’s Earth Observatory.

    The Thwaites Glacier, also labeled the “doomsday glacier” by scientists, has recently received increased attention as researchers have reported that it is melting at a rate faster than previously expected.

    “The Thwaites glacier is 120 kilometers wide, and this giant glacier [is] responding to warmer waters. The [glacier is] … putting more ice into the ocean and rising sea levels,” Professor Eric Rignot told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on January 31. “We are very concerned that processes of mass loss will accelerate with time.”

    Related:

    ‘Science is Screaming’: UN Climate Report Warns of 3.2-Degree Temp Spike by Century’s End
    Hong Kong Scientist Warns Coronavirus Could Infect 150,000 People Per Day
    British Scientists Begin Testing Potential Vaccine for Novel Coronavirus on Mice
    Photos: US Scientists Stumble Upon Fossilized Head of 330 Million-Year-Old Shark
    US Scientists Discover Closest-Known Newborn Massive Planet
    Tags:
    Climate Change, Radio Sputnik, NASA, European Space Agency, European Space Agency (ESA), rising sea level, Antarctica, science, glacier
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse