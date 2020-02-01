Register
02:14 GMT01 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The crack in Antarctica’s Pine Island Glacier

    As Antarctic Glaciers Melt, Humanity Must Rapidly Sequester Carbon to Avoid ‘Catastrophic Future’

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    324
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106480/09/1064800906.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002011078196471-as-antarctic-glaciers-melt-humanity-must-rapidly-sequester-carbon-to-avoid-catastrophic-future/

    For the first time, scientists have detected alarmingly warm ocean water underneath a massive glacier in western Antarctica. The warm water could accelerate the glacier’s melting and contribute to a 10-foot sea level rise, Eric Rignot, a co-investigator for the organization behind the findings, told Sputnik.

    The warm water, which is 2 degrees Celsius, is currently sitting underneath the Thwaites Glacier in the Western Antarctic Ice Sheet. The water was detected at the glacier’s grounding zone, which is “the place at which the ice transitions between resting fully on bedrock and floating on the ocean as an ice shelf and which is key to the overall rate of retreat of a glacier,” according to EurekaAlert.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/climate-change-crisis-massive-glacier-me
    “So, this is coming from a very critical part of Antarctica. It’s called West Antarctica,” Rignot, who is also a professor of Earth system science at the University of California Irvine, told Loud & Clear host John Kiriakou on Friday. “The Thwaites glacier is 120 kilometers wide, and this giant glacier [is] responding to warmer waters. The [glacier is] … putting more ice into the ocean and rising sea levels. We are very concerned that processes of mass loss will accelerate with time,” Rignot explained, adding that glaciers in the Antarctic are “retreating inland almost as fast as they could.”

    “The glaciers we are talking about in the Antarctic are retreating faster than any other glacier on the face of the Earth. These glaciers are retreating a kilometer a year,” Rignot said.

    ​"With the kayaks, we found a surprising signal of melting: Layers of concentrated meltwater intruding into the ocean that reveal the critical importance of a process typically neglected when modeling or estimating melt rates," lead study author Rebecca Jackson, a physical oceanographer and assistant professor in the Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, is quoted as saying, Science Daily reported.

    According to Rignot, melt rates can be calculated correctly from satellite data. 

    “That knowledge, however, has not been put in numerical models that are used to project sea level rise in the coming century. The reason for that is that the models haven’t had enough information to put those physical processes into the models,” Rignot explained.

    To survey the ocean in the study, the researchers drilled a 600-meter-deep and 35-centimeter wide access hole in the ice and used and used an ocean-sensing device to measure the temperature of the water underneath the glacier’s surface.

    “Drilling through that ice is not necessarily the most difficult thing to do with a hot water drill, but Thwaites is in a very remote location in the Antarctic. So, you have to take a lot of equipment,” Rignot explained.

    “What happens to the glacier is that the glacier is not happy to sit in that warm, salty water. It’s melting away, and now we have data from the very location that matters the most, which is the grounding line. It doesn't matter if the warm water is 10, 20, 30 kilometers away. It matters if it’s right there at the feet of the glacier and melting it from below, and that’s what’s happening right now,” Rignot added.

    According to Rignot, achieving zero net carbon emissions is not enough to stop the effects of global warming, although there is not much to do in the short term.

    “Over the short term, we can mostly watch it happen. What we urgently need to do is get our hands on controlling the climate, making sure what is happening in Antarctica doesn’t get worse with time,” Rignot explained.

    “And not only that, I am personally convinced that even zeroing our carbon emissions will not be sufficient for that. We will have to develop technology to sequester some of the carbon released in the atmosphere so that we can go back to some cooler climate conditions in the Antarctic, and that is going to take some time,” he said.

    “If we take the effort to do that now, and it may take a few decades, it may take another few decades for the climate to react. So, it’s important to start planning and doing this now if we want to avoid some catastrophic future, 40, 50, 60 years from now.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Underwater Robot Makes Alarming Find Below Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier'
    Arctic Explorer Dwarfed by Mountain of Icelandic Ice in Photo With Giant Glacier
    Video: NASA Time-Lapse Footage Shows 48 Years of Earth’s Melting Glaciers, Ice Sheets
    Unknown Viruses From Earth's Ancient Past Found in Tibetan Glacier
    Indonesia’s Glaciers ‘in Danger of Disappearing’ Completely Within a Decade
    Tags:
    melting, glacier, Antarctica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse