Register
14:20 GMT +314 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Milky Way

    Secret of Ancient Galaxy Merger Revealed by Studies of a Lone Star

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107633/44/1076334457.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001141078032643-secret-of-ancient-galaxy-merger-revealed-by-studies-of-a-lone-star/

    Astronomers believe that our Milky Way galaxy, approximately 13.6 billion years old, has ingested many smaller galaxies over its lifetime, however, it has previously proved difficult to determine the precise time at which these mergers occurred.

    A star visible from Earth with the naked eye has revealed a fascinating story dating at least that our Milky Way swallowed up a smaller galaxy at least 11.6 billion years ago, according to a study recently published in Nature.

    Main author of the paper "Age dating of an early Milky Way merger via asteroseismology of the naked-eye star ν Indi" is Bill Chaplin of Birmingham University. He and a list of co-authors, affiliated with the Stellar Astrophysics Centre (SAC) at Aarhus University, Resorted to a novel approach by applying the forensic characterisation of a single ancient, bright star called ν Indi to probe the history of the Milky Way.

    The new study used data from NASA’s planet-hunting satellite called Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which was launched in 2018 to survey stars outside our solar system, and augmented it with data from the European Space Agency's (ESA) Gaia mission, which was launched in 2013, to create a three-dimensional map of the Milky Way.

    The research revealed a population of stars accreted after the collision of a dwarf galaxy, called Gaia–Enceladus1. The impact had resulted in “pollution” of the chemical and dynamical properties of the Milky Way.

    The team measured oscillations of ν Indi, which is viewable from the Southern Hemisphere and used the results to date the collision between the Milky Way and another dwarf galaxy.

    NASA's Kepler space telescope, shown in this artist's concept, revealed that there are more planets than stars in the Milky Way galaxy
    © NASA .
    NASA's Kepler space telescope, shown in this artist's concept, revealed that there are more planets than stars in the Milky Way galaxy

    ν Indi, according to research, was born early in the life of the Milky Way, but after its impact with the galaxy – named Gaia-Enceladus – it was pushed from its original orbit in the Halo of the Milky Way into a dramatically altered trajectory.

    “Since the motion of v Indi was affected by the Gaia-Enceladus collision, the collision must have happened once the star had formed,” lead author of the study Bill Chaplin, professor of astrophysics at the University of Birmingham is quoted by ScienceDaily as saying.

    He added: “That is how we have been able to use the asteroseismically-determined age to place new limits on when the Gaia-Enceladus event occurred.”

    Astronomers believe our Milky Way swallowed Gaia-Enceladus somewhere between 11.6 billion and 13.2 billion years ago - after ν Indi was formed, since the star carries traces of having been heated by the collision.

    A previous study, in 2019, had estimated the impact as about 10 billion years ago.

    V Indi is estimated to be just under 100 light years away, in the constellation of Indus, and as a southern hemisphere constellation is visible south of the equator, in countries such as Australia, Africa and South America.

    Research typically regards stars like v Indi as “fossilised records” of information about their past due to their long-lasting vibrations.
    Astronomers claim that our own Milky Way galaxy, estimated to be 13.6 billion years old, has swallowed up many smaller galaxies. However the dating of these collisions proved to be challenging.

    Researchers now conclude that the galactic merger of Gaia-Enceladus and the Milky Way most likely began as long ago as 13.2 billion years, which in relative terms makes the pre-merger Milky Way short-lived.

    “Because we see so many stars from Gaia-Enceladus, we think it must have had a large impact on the evolution of our galaxy,” said co-author of the study Dr Ted Mackereth at the University of Birmingham.

    “Understanding that is now a very hot topic in astronomy, and this study is an important step in understanding when this collision occurred.”

    Professor Chaplin also pointed to the potential of asteroseismology with TESS, and hailed today’s variety of cutting-edge data available on “a single, bright star”.

    Related:

    Video: US Teen Discovers New Planet With Two Suns During Third Day as NASA Intern
    Stunning High-Resolution Image of Milky Way Reveals Traces of Ancient Explosion
    NASA on Alert About Space Rock Dashing by Earth on Sunday
    Astronomers Discover Huge Wave-Shaped Gaseous Structure Holding Milky Way's Newest Stars
    'Stellar Nurseries': Colossal Baby Star Wave Surfed by Milky Way Is Largest Ever Known in Galaxy
    Tags:
    Milky Way, Milky Way, European Space Agency (ESA), European Space Agency, NASA, NASA, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse