Register
19:27 GMT +316 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Digital holography

    Digital Holography: Sci-Fi Bordering on Reality

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107759/05/1077590501.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912161077590601-digital-holography-sci-fi-bordering-on-reality/

    Digital holography refers to the acquisition and processing of 3D information using digital cameras. It already has a wide practical application and in the future, as scientists claim, it will be indispensable in many areas, ranging from medicine to astronomy.

    Physical Principles of Holography

    Holography is a method of recording information about an object and restoring its image on a three-dimensional surface by measuring not only the amplitude of light (as in photography), but also its phase.

    Recording holograms is done by registering the total amplitude of two light beams: a signal beam (reflected from the object or passed through it) and a reference beam. If the beams are coherent, a picture is formed in the plane of their superimposition, which is recorded by photodetectors.

    “The extensive development of digital holography has recently begun with the advent of high-quality digital cameras, but several impressive results have already been obtained”, an associate professor at the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, Pavel Cheryomkhin, explained.

    Global Trends

    Digital holography allows you to create a real three-dimensional visualisation of objects and scenes. At the same time, no special glasses or positioning of the observer is required for observation. Nowadays, 3D-displays are being actively developed, enabling high-quality images to be visualised. Scientists say that soon full-colour hologram images will come close to photos in terms of the quality of colour rendering.

    Holography-based 3D printing is a promising trend. The image is divided into projections by sections, and then each projection is printed in layers under programme control.

    The fields of digital holography applicable in scientific and applied research are being actively developed: digital holographic microscopy (DHM) and interferometric microscopy.

    Moreover, digital holography is already being widely used in medical and biological imaging, data encryption, transmission and storage systems, as well as making it possible to increase the security of products, banknotes, and bank cards.

    Russia’s Achievements

    Today, some universities and companies are conducting holographic research.

    For instance, NRNU MEPhI has developed a system of dynamic recording, transfer, and real-time optical demonstration of holograms with a resolution of at least two million pixels. This system allows rendering scenes and objects recorded in both optical and infrared frequencies.

    Today's holographic video transmission requires a channel with a bandwidth of at least one gigabit per second, which is why digital holographic conversion and compression technologies are of great importance. NRNU MEPhI is actively working in this direction as well. In May 2019, scientists at NRNU MEPhI presented a method for compressing the holographic information by hundreds of times.

    Cody Wilson, owner of Defense Distributed company, holds a 3D printed gun, called the Liberator, in his factory in Austin, Texas on August 1, 2018
    © REUTERS / KELLY WEST
    3D-Printable Gun Inventor Gets Charged For Sex With Underage Girl After Meeting on ‘18 Only’ Website
    Another important field is improving the quality of the optical display of 3D scenes from recorded holograms. The NRNU MEPhI Institute of Laser and Plasma Technologies (LaPlas MEPhI) is developing methods to improve computer and real optical display of holograms using multi-gradation liquid crystal and high-speed binary spatial light modulators.

    Holography is applicable not only for storage, but also for information protection. MEPhI scientists are currently developing data coding systems that use the image recorded on the hologram as an encoding key.

    Another important area of research is object recognition. Today, recognition devices usually use only spatial features. The NRNU MEPhI has recently proposed a method of simultaneous recognition by shape and spectral characteristics, which can be used, for example, in orientation systems in space or for identification of species.

    Tags:
    MEPhI, 3D printer, 3D, digital media
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse