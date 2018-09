Artist Dain Yoon looks in the mirror to find her canvas: with the help of makeup, she makes her face appear to be transparent and merging with the sky, buildings and the landscape behind her without a drop of Photoshop!

South Korean artist Dain Yoon creates stunning illusions using makeup and body art. She has recently graduated from the National University of Arts of Korea and devoted her free time to her incredible surreal artworks.

Dain Yoon posts photos of her work on her Instagram-account, which already has about 400,000 subscribers.