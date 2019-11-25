Register
    Nov 21, 2019; Hawthorne, CA, U.S.A; Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck at the TeslaDesign Studio in Hawthorne, Calif. The cracked window glass occurred during a demonstration on the strength of the glass. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

    Tesla’s Elon Musk Reveals Reason for Cybertruck Demo Mishap when “Armored Glass” Shattered

    © REUTERS / Robert Hanashiro
    On 21 November electric carmaker Tesla introduced its long-awaited cybertruck, with the demo of the “futuristic-like cyberpunk, Blade Runner pickup” suffering a cringe-worthy setback when its “armored glass” windows shattered at the unveiling.

    Electric carmaker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has blamed the order in which a recent demo of its cybertruck took place for its very public mishap during the unveiling on 21 November in Los Angeles.

    Elon Musk has revealed why the windows of a Tesla Cybertruck smashed during a demonstration of the electric truck's armoured glass.

    At the launch event of the futuristic vehicle which Musk described as “a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, Blade Runner pickup”, the Tesla boss touted the truck's body as "literally bulletproof" and invited the company’s head of design Franz von Holzhausen to hit the door panels with a sledgehammer.

    As anticipated, the ultra-hard steel, which is made out of the same alloys found on spacecraft, resisted the strikes.

    Von Holzhausen was then asked to throw a small metal ball at the driver's-side window, the glass cracked at the base.

    "Oh my f****** god. Well, maybe that was a little too hard," Musk responded.

    Online audiences were predictably bemused, and offered up a prompt reaction to the demo video, which garnered millions of views and was widely mocked.

    Musk blamed the order in which the demo took place for the disaster, tweeting:

    "Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn't bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time," Musk tweeted.

    Musk also explained the reason for the unusual angular design of the Cybertruck, claiming that current auto manufacturing technology is not capable of bending the ultra-hard material.

    "New manufacturing methods are certainly needed, but then I'm confident it will actually cost less, because of its simplicity and lower part count," he tweeted.

    ​Despite the apparent mishap, Tesla has already received more than 200,000 orders for its Cybertruck since it was unveiled.

    The Tesla CEO said on Saturday that preorders for the Tesla Cybertruck have reached 146,000 without advertising or paid endorsements.

    ​According to a tweet by Elon Musk, 42 percent of orders are for the dual-motor version of the electric vehicle, whereas 41 percent are for the tri-motor truck.

    A reported 17 per cent preordered the single-motor model, the least expensive of the three models.
    The company has said the cybertruck will be in production in 2021, starting at $39,900, or £30,700.

