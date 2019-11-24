Elon Musk Claims Receiving 146k Orders on Tesla’s New Cybertruck

Tesla introduced on Thursday its long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck at a special event in Los Angeles. Although production of the strikingly angular electric vehicle is not scheduled to start until 2021 or late 2022, the manufacturer has announced that preorders are now being taken.

Founder and CEO of the Tesla automotive company, Elon Musk, said on Saturday that preorders for the Tesla Cybertruck have reached 146,000 without advertising or paid endorsement.

According to a tweet by Elon Musk, 42 percent of the orders are for the dual-motor version of the electric vehicle, whereas 41 percent of the orders are for the tri-motor truck. A reported 17 percent preordered the single-motor model, the least expensive of the three models.

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

The Musk tweet came after reports of a significant drop in the Tesla stock share price the day after the surprising debut of the company’s first electric pickup truck.

During the demonstration, Musk noted that the windows of the vehicle are constructed of armoured glass and invited Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to test their durability in front of the audience by throwing a metal ball at it. The window cracked when Holzhausen hit it, leaving Musk laughing and the audience bemused.

Twitterians' reaction to Musk’s preorder claim was not long in coming, as many expressed interest in the tech behind the cutting edge Tesla Cybertruck, particularly after Thursday night’s official demonstration.

I’m gonna build a music studio in the back of mine pic.twitter.com/YyMeo8NTTr — Steve Jablonsky (@jablonsky_steve) November 23, 2019

Great products sell themselves. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) November 23, 2019 Congrats to the @tesla team for making this possible. Please never stop innovating and blowing our minds! 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/voBibwIptH — Sofiaan Fraval (@Sofiaan) November 23, 2019

But did the glass survive? no because glass is glass and glass scratches at a level 6 with deeper groves at level 7 — Ullu19 (@Ullu_19) November 23, 2019

Many will cancel with the low bar refundable deposit — Peaceful one (@cyaniink) November 23, 2019

Don’t need advertising when u have memes — Lilly❁ (@Lillyvnv) November 23, 2019

Congratulations to Tesla! This truck is stellar. So good that it’s suitable for Mars!! — K10 ✨ (@Kristennetten) November 23, 2019

I would buy one if I would be able to drive and park it here.

It's just too long for old European city roads and parking garages. — WhalePanda (@WhalePanda) November 23, 2019