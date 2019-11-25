‘Best of All’: Elon Musk Shows Off His New Cybertruck

Co-founder and CEO of automotive company Tesla, Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a video presented at Thursday’ night event that features his company’s new Cybertruck pulling a Ford F-150 pickup truck uphill.
Tesla’s tri-motor version of its Cybertruck, tied to an F-150 from the back facing the opposite direction, dragged the Ford vehicle uphill. The F-150 did not appear able to compete with the new all-electric metal beast.
Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019
Musk claimed on Saturday that preorders for the Tesla Cybertruck had reached 146,000, just two days after the vehicle's introduction. On Sunday Musk updated the statistics of preorders to 200,000 in the third day.
The Cybertruck’s price range varies from $39,000 to $69,000 depending on the model.
Preorders require a fully-refundable no-questions-asked deposit of $100.
Best of all, the CyberTruck doesn’t pollute. No camping trips with disgusting CO2 filling up the campgrounds or tacky generators running all night while people try to sleep in their tents — having to listen to less than considerate neighbors.— K10 ✨ (@Kristennetten) November 25, 2019
