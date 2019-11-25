‘Best of All’: Elon Musk Shows Off His New Cybertruck

On Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck at a special demonstration event in Los Angeles. Although production of the strikingly angular electric pickup trick will start in 2021 or late 2022, Musk claimed that preorders are now being taken and have reached over 146,000.

Co-founder and CEO of automotive company Tesla, Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a video presented at Thursday’ night event that features his company’s new Cybertruck pulling a Ford F-150 pickup truck uphill.

Tesla’s tri-motor version of its Cybertruck, tied to an F-150 from the back facing the opposite direction, dragged the Ford vehicle uphill. The F-150 did not appear able to compete with the new all-electric metal beast.

Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

Musk claimed on Saturday that preorders for the Tesla Cybertruck had reached 146,000, just two days after the vehicle's introduction. On Sunday Musk updated the statistics of preorders to 200,000 in the third day.

The Cybertruck’s price range varies from $39,000 to $69,000 depending on the model.

Preorders require a fully-refundable no-questions-asked deposit of $100.