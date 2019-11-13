Users Around the World Report Problems with Instagram

This is not the first time a popular social media service has suffered a technological glitch, as in late October Twitter users from different countries also complained about Twitter being ''down''.

According to the Downdetector website that checks how social media services operate, Instagram users around the globe have reported problems while using the popular app.

The complaints are coming mostly from the United Kingdom, the US, Hungary, Greece, Turkey, and also from Russia.

Most of the users have been experiencing problems with loading the news feed (67 percent) and posting Instagram stories (21 percent), while 11 percent also complained about accessing the Instagram website.

anybody else’s instagram not loading? Keeps saying error cannot load feed 🙄 — anthony (@anthonyfrost96) November 12, 2019

Instagram watching me try to refresh my feed #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Vn1ck9n8xi — snatcheswigsipstea (@mixednoodlecurl) November 12, 2019

how I look after trying to refresh my instagram feed for the thousandth time, although I know that is down... AGAIN

yeah, #instagramdown 🤡 pic.twitter.com/YVsLWZP9bb — - 𝕽𝖔𝖈𝖎́𝖔 🦋 (@rociooo_0) November 12, 2019

