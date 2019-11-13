Users Around the World Report Problems with Instagram

According to the Downdetector website that checks how social media services operate, Instagram users around the globe have reported problems while using the popular app.
The complaints are coming mostly from the United Kingdom, the US, Hungary, Greece, Turkey, and also from Russia.
Most of the users have been experiencing problems with loading the news feed (67 percent) and posting Instagram stories (21 percent), while 11 percent also complained about accessing the Instagram website.
anybody else’s instagram not loading? Keeps saying error cannot load feed 🙄— anthony (@anthonyfrost96) November 12, 2019
Instagram watching me try to refresh my feed #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Vn1ck9n8xi— snatcheswigsipstea (@mixednoodlecurl) November 12, 2019
how I look after trying to refresh my instagram feed for the thousandth time, although I know that is down... AGAIN— - 𝕽𝖔𝖈𝖎́𝖔 🦋 (@rociooo_0) November 12, 2019
yeah, #instagramdown 🤡 pic.twitter.com/YVsLWZP9bb
All comments
Show new comments (0)