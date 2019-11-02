Register
01:04 GMT +302 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    TikTok App

    Video-Sharing App Tik Tok Under Investigation by US Government as Alleged National Security Risk

    © Photo: TikTok App/facebook
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Tik Tok is a social media and video sharing app which has faced criticism for its connections to Chinese-based ByteDance. The company denies that it is influenced in any way by Chinese guidelines and develops its own guidelines locally.

    Chinese-owned social media application TikTok is reportedly under investigation by the US government as a potential national security risk, with the company’s acquisition of American social media app Musical.ly in 2018 being highlighted, as reported by Reuters on Friday.

    The buyout was never formally approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the government body tasked with investigating acquisitions and investments by foreign companies in the US, as TikTok never explicitly requested permission.

    Reuters reported that two sources have claimed that the CFIUS launched an investigation into Tik Tok, which could force ByteDance, the Chinese start-up which owns Tik Tok, to reverse the merging.

    Tik Tok told Reuters that “While we cannot comment on ongoing regulatory processes, TikTok has made clear that we have no higher priority than earning the trust of users and regulators in the US. Part of that effort includes working with Congress and we are committed to doing so”.

    It would not be the first time that CFIUS has forced the end of a foreign social media purchase. In March 2019, the body forced Chinese conglomerate Kunlyn Tech to sell dating app Grindr after it deemed the purchase to be a breach of national security.

    Despite seeming like an innocent platform primarily used by teenagers to film and share short video clips with each other, Tik Tok has faced criticism for its connections to China in recent months.

    Despite the company being officially registered in the US, while also storing its data in the country and keeping backups in Singapore, it has come under further scrutiny for allegedly exporting Chinese censorship.

    “Our data centres are located entirely outside of China, and none of our data is subject to Chinese law”, Tik Tok claimed in a statement published in October.

    TikTok has stressed that its new guidelines are written without external influence.

    “Let us be very clear: TikTok does not remove content based on sensitivities related to China” the company said.

    “We have never been asked by the Chinese government to remove any content and we would not do so if asked. Period. We are not influenced by any foreign government, including the Chinese government; TikTok does not operate in China, nor do we have any intention of doing so in the future.”

    ByteDance operates a sister app, Douyin, for the Chinese market which shares many of TikTok's features.

    US Senator Marco Rubio requested that CFIUS review the acquisition of Musical.ly in October, asking why TikTok had “only had a few videos of the Hong Kong protests that have been dominating international headlines for months".

    ​In September, the Guardian reported that previous moderation guidelines, used until May this year, explicitly instructed moderators to drop references to Tiananmen Square, Falun Gong, or Taiwanese independence.

    The opening of the investigation comes amid a trade war between the US and China, with both sides putting foreign-owned enterprises on blacklists in recent months, restricting domestic industry from purchasing from their respective rivals.

    The US also claims that it is restricting Chinese investment and the involvement of technology giants such as Huawei from the US market, as their connections to the Chinese ruling Communist Party make it a threat to security and data privacy.

    China has adamantly rejected the accusations, saying that the US is afraid of fair competition and Chinese firms are no threat to national security.

    Tags:
    application, Video, Marco Rubio, US-China trade war, National Security
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse