Chinese Video App TikTok Says It Won’t Allow Paid Political Ads on Its Platform

Chinese video app TikTok, which recently hit the 500 million mark in monthly active users globally, said on Thursday it would not allow paid political ads on its platform as they do not fit into the experience it aims to provide to millions of its users.

Created by Beijing Bytedance Technology, TikTok allows users to create and share short 15-seconds videos with special effects. The app is extremely popular among teenagers worldwide, especially in Southeast Asia, while also attracting celebrities like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

“We will not allow paid ads that promote or oppose a candidate, current leader, political party or group, or issue at the federal, state, or local level – including election-related ads, advocacy ads, or issue ads,” Blake Chandlee, vice president of TikTok’s Global Business Solutions, said in a blog post.

TikTok offers a range of ad opportunities, including in-feed video ads, launch screen ads and other native ads like its sponsored hashtag challenges. It also more recently launched a beta version of the TikTok Creator Marketplace, which will help to connect brands with TikTok creators for their marketing campaigns.

“Throughout all of this, however, our primary focus is on creating an entertaining, genuine experience for our community,” Chandlee added. “While we explore ways to provide value to brands, we’re intent on always staying true to why users uniquely love the TikTok platform itself: for the app’s light-hearted and irreverent feeling that makes it such a fun place to spend time,” he said.