Huawei Offers to Share Source Code With Governments Amid Spying Claims – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China’s Huawei tech giant will do what it takes to reassure foreign governments that its technology is secure, including by sharing the source code, a senior executive told Japanese media.

Senior Vice President John Suffolk said in an interview with the Kyodo news agency that the company was open to talks about the "right model" of validating its compliance with security norms.

"And if the source code is the right model, then we'll work out how best to do that", he stressed, adding that each country would be allowed to pick a validation model that suits it best.

Huawei has already provided source code to the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany and is ready to do the same for Japan, Suffolk said.

The three nations plan to use Huawei components in their high-speed 5G Internet networks amid warnings from the United States that they could compromise the security of military communications. There has been no evidence that China uses Huawei products for spying.

The report comes after the US Commerce Department added on 19 August 46 Huawei affiliates to its economic blacklist and confirmed that it will extend the temporary general license that authorizes Huawei and its non-affiliates to buy supplies from US companies, for an additional 90 days.

In May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing US technology and doing business with US companies without relevant government authorization. A temporary exemption was obtained by Google to supply the Chinese tech giant with an OC Android software update, but the exemption expired on 19 August.

The United States accuses Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese military and intelligence services and using their equipment for illegal surveillance purposes. The United States has also launched a campaign for other countries to give up using Huawei equipment and infrastructure for the new generation of 5G networks. Huawei has rejected the allegations, saying the restrictions could affect the company’s ability to provide services to clients in more than 170 countries globally.