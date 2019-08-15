Register
15:21 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 26, 2018, photo, signs promoting 5G wireless technology from Chinese technology firm Huawei are displayed at the PT Expo in Beijing. A spy chief said in a speech released Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018

    China's Huawei Calls on UK to Counter 'Politically Motivated' US Pressure Over 5G Network

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Business
    Get short URL
    120

    In late July, the British government postponed its decision over whether to include Huawei in its 5G infrastructure. The Chinese telecoms giant, in turn, warned of far-reaching economic consequences should the UK refuse to provide Huawei with access to its next-generation network.

    Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Victor Zhang, Huawei’s president of global government affairs, said he was confident that Britain will withstand “politically motivated” pressure from the US and allow the Chinese tech giant to take part in the development of the UK’s 5G mobile internet infrastructure.

    “Whatever happens on the political side will not impact Huawei's decision in the UK,” Zhang said, pledging to continue his company’s investment in Britain “because the UK has the advantage of talent and also the R&D environment.”

    Singling out “very good communications with the previous [UK] government,” Zhang said he hoped that Huawei “will have very good conversations” with the new British cabinet.

    “I believe that the UK government will make the right decision [on the 5G infrastructure development] based on the facts and evidence,” he added.

    According to Zhang, Huawei-related issues are related to the ongoing trade war China and the US rather than security.

    London Still Undecided on Huawei’s Involvement in 5G Development in UK

    The remarks come a few weeks after Huawei’s UK office warned of serious repercussions resulting from London’s possible refusal to allow the Chinese telecoms giant access to Britain’s 5G infrastructure network.

    “Evidence shows excluding Huawei would cost the UK economy £7 billion (about $8.7 billion) and result in more expensive 5G networks, raising prices for anyone with a mobile device,” Huawei UK noted on its Twitter page in late July.

    The statement follows the British government’s decision to delay its decision on whether to include Huawei in the UK’s next-generation 5G infrastructure. UK Culture and Digital Secretary Jeremy Wright told parliament that until US policy is “clear” Britain will not make any conclusions on Huawei.

    A UK parliament select committee said that it had found no technological reasons for completely banning Huawei equipment from the 5G network.

    Committee Chair Norman Lamb urged the UK government “to consider whether the use of Huawei’s technology would jeopardise this country’s ongoing co-operation with our major allies.” The UK government has until the end of August to complete its Telecoms Supply Chain Review and decide on how to proceed.

    Trump Weakens Crackdown on Huawei

    The developments were preceded by US President Donald Trump’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in late June, during which Trump said that American suppliers would get the green light to sell components and spare parts to Huawei if there is no threat to US national security.

    In May, the US Department of Commerce blacklisted Huawei Technologies and around 70 of its affiliates, in a move that prompted several major US corporations, such as Google and Microsoft to follow suit and sever ties with the Chinese tech giant.

    The US claims that Huawei cooperates with the Chinese government, installing backdoors in its equipment for Beijing's espionage and cyberattacks - allegations that that both Beijing and Huawei have repeatedly denied.

    Related:

    UK Phone Firms Demand Clarity From Westminster Over Huawei
    China’s Ambassador Warns UK of Threat to Trade, Investment Ties Over Attempts to Block Huawei
    Huawei Lambasts US Cyber Chief for Telling UK to Ditch ‘Untrusted’ Firm for European Rivals
    Tags:
    decision, blacklist, Huawei, United States, Britain, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tank Biathlon's Stars: Women at International Army Games 2019
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse