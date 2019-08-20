Register
20:14 GMT +320 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Huawei display at a telecommunications industry expo, file photo.

    UK Mobile Provider Activates 5G Service Using Huawei Router - Report

    © Sputnik / Кирилл Каллиников
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 70

    The next generation 5G is projected to eventually be launched nationwide. UK telecoms providers asked for clarity from the previous May government on whether they should be including Huawei technology amid claims of national security concerns from the US government and the US-China trade war.

    UK telecoms and mobile provider Three has officially activate it's 5G ultrafast mobile broadband network in parts of London, according to China Daily.

    Prior to the announcement CEO of Three, Dave Dyson said that 5G will revolutionise home broadband, as reported by the Evening Standard.

    “Three’s 5G is going to revolutionise the home broadband experience. No more paying for landline rental, no more waiting for engineers, and even a same day delivery option. It really is the straightforward plug and play broadband that customers have been waiting for" he said.

    "We’ve taken a simple approach with one single truly unlimited data plan to give customers the opportunity to fully explore 5G and all its exciting possibilities. The ease and immediacy of it all means home broadband using 5G is going to be key to the future of the connected home.”

    Three predict that 80% of their network traffic will eventually be covered by 5G before 3 years.

    The mobile service at no extra cost on their contract, SIM only and PAYG mobile plans.

    “Unlimited” data will also continue to be available.

    The service using a Huawei 5G CPE provider which is capable of supporting up to 64 devices connected through WIFI and also includes 2 x Gigabit Ethernet (LAN) ports.

    It will first only be applied to home broadband and is planned to initially cover 25 towns and cities by the end of 2019 and deliver “at least 2x faster” internet speeds. This promise is yet to be demonstrated however.

    The decision to launch the network on a Huawei device is mired in controversy however as the UK governments decision to allow Huawei access to it's 5G infrastructure remain's uncertain.

    The Trump administration has made efforts to push the UK and other allies to restrict Huawei due to alleged links to the ruling Communist Party in Beijing, citing spying and national security risks.

    China and Huawei have denied the accusations and offered to sign a "no spy" agreement with the UK.

    The May government made no official decision on whether to allow Huawei access to 5G but did grant them access to 'non-core' infrastructure, to the frustration of key UK telecoms providers.

    Confusion has not been dampened since the ascension of Boris Johnson to the position of Prime Minister in July either.

    Johnson has expressed enthusiasm regarding a trade deal with China and the 'one-belt-one-road' project.

    However, his closeness with US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to derail a US-UK trade deal unless the UK agrees to follow the US line on Huawei, could see Britain fall in line with the administration's stance.

    Related:

    'Not a Dr. Evil's Lair': Despite CFO Arrest, Canada Still Wants Huawei to Build 5G Network – Report
    Beijing Vows Consequences for Indian Firms in China if New Delhi Blocks Huawei From 5G - Report
    Bolton Believes UK Doesn't Want Huawei's "Manchurian Chips" in Its 5G Networks
    China's Huawei Calls on UK to Counter 'Politically Motivated' US Pressure Over 5G Network
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Trump, Internet, Huawei, 5G
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse