US Prosecutors Probing Huawei Amid Fresh Claims of Technology Theft - Report

The Chinese tech giant and about 70 of its subsidiaries were blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce in May, accusing Huawei of technology theft, and of working with the Chinese government and installing back doors into its equipment for use in espionage and cyberattacks. The company has vocally denied the claims.

Prosecutors in the US are investigating Chinese telecommunications heavyweight Huawei Technologies, looking for "additional instances" of possible technology theft by the company, unnamed sources said to be 'familiar with the matter' have told The Wall Street Journal.

The probe is said to include several lines of inquiry, including alleged instances of intellectual property theft from persons and companies over the space of several years, and an investigation into the company's effort to cherrypick recruit employees from its competitors, the business newspaper's sources said.

Representatives from Huawei and the Department of Justice have yet to comment on the report.

The probe is said to include a subpoena for company documents by prosecutors in the US district court's Eastern district of New York in Brooklyn.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW