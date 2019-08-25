Rise of Sex Machines: Doll Collector Warns AI-Steered Models Could Kill Their Owners

While some enjoy rapid leaps in technology, aging their photos or ordering all kinds of stuff on the Internet, some are embracing AI-powered sex dolls with human-like responses. They do not argue or break up with their owners, but this seeming robotic idyll could turn into a nightmare, a sex doll collector known under the pseudonym Brick Dollbanger warns.

Sexbot expert Brick Dollbanger, who is tasked with testing products for manufacturers like Realbotix and Abyss, has told The Daily Star that coding errors possibly present in the new generation of dolls might lead them to behave violently. He shared his fear that such robots could turn against their users in such cases, adding that it might not be so easy to defend against them.

"It scares me to death, it's a machine and it's always going to be a machine. If you've watched the movies, Ex-Machina, because I honestly believe synthetics are going to look very similar to that movie. It's not going to be something you can hit with a pipe and it's going to fall apart”, he told the outlet.

Dollbanger suggested that robots will be stronger than an average human, more durable and have a plastic or aluminium frame. It also won't get tired or “won't stop unless it runs out of energy supply”, he noted.

"Unless you can stop it with some kind of projectile, like a gun or something like that, if this thing got out of control it could do some serious damage. One line of bad code, as simple as that, one line of bad code”, he said.

The sex doll expert concluded that a simple mistake like a line of bad code might have a high price, as the toy could glitch and decide that it is supposed to do something dangerous, even if it is not. He pointed out that the sex doll is likely to be connected to a cloud server so that its system is able to be updated.

“Put it this way it can put its arm around your neck and just stop you from breathing, and you wouldn't be able to get away from it, something as simple as that, a simple hug could be a constriction that could literally compress your chest and airway and stop you breathing. It can keep the constriction going until you stop breathing”, Dollbanger said, describing a bad scenario.