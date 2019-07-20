Robots Get Human: Sex Dolls Will Walk Among Us in Near Future - Report

According to a sex doll collector Brick Dollbanger (pseudonym) - who helps popular manufacturers like the Realbotix and the Abyss test their products - next-generation synthetic models will be “indistinguishable from humans.”

In particular, Dollbanger claimed that one of the main features for sex robots will be their ability to walk like humans. As an example, the sex doll expert mentioned a new robot dubbed Synth, which should be “walking in less than 10 years”, according to The Daily Star.

Apart from walking, new models could also receive upgraded AIs so that the sex dolls would be able to recognize their owners, even in a crowded room.

Dollbanger also suggested that top manufacturers are developing 5G technology for their synthetic models. This reported "breakthrough" feature will make dolls "unrecognisable from our own species", Dollbanger claimed.

"That’s the key to synthetic evolution. Not just movement, but humanlike movement to the point of being indistinguishable from actual humans [...] Once it (the upgrade) finally is on board the synthetic, it will only use Wi-Fi to access the net for info [...] I see this occurring once the synthetic becomes mobile and carries its own power cell. It will all be hardwired into the body and head and it will no longer need a carrier signal [...] Probably a signal will be used on occasion to update the AI, and 5G will help with this", Dollbanger told The Daily Star.