Synthetic Human Race: Sex Dolls With Pre-Installed WiFi Will Behave Without ‘Constant Direction’

The removal of the need to give directions is largely seen as a big advancement, promising even larger autonomy, but their “indistinguishable” humanlike features carry a number of risks, experts claim.

AI sex robots produced by the iconic narrow-specialised firm Realbotix are currently being upgraded with Wi-Fi to further boost their realism and enable to behave without “constant direction”, according to sex doll collector Brick Dollbanger, as cited by the Daily Star.

The top-notch lightning-fast 5G capability that the dolls, including Harmony, will boast soon promises that one day they will be rendered absolutely “indistinguishable from humans.”

In his earlier comments, Dollbanger went on to specify that the whole range of the anticipated pre-programmed behaviours and animations would be powered by an onboard battery, which will use Wi-Fi to access the internet for information.

The latter is expected to become a reality once the “synthetic becomes mobile and carries its own power cell.”

"It will no longer need a carrier signal. Probably a signal will be used on occasion to update the AI, and 5g will help with this,” he was cited as saying.

However, the collector, who works for the firm, warned that the major upgrade that will guarantee better synchronisation between software and hardware activation may also carry big risks, urging developers to be “careful” when devising something that should look and behave strikingly like humans.

Earlier, in May, Dollbanger claimed that the pace of sex robots becoming increasingly advanced may usher in what he referred to as a “synthetic sexual revolution”, similar to the sexual revolution of the 1960s. Neuroscientist and relationship coach Bobbi Banks echoed the stance, arguing that sexual and romantic relationships between humans and robots could become widespread by 2050.

Amid a tremendous surge in the popularity of robotic girlfriends, Realbotix, the iconic manufacturer of Harmony doll, a frequent fixture in men’s lives, has recently improved its silicone brainchild with an innovative “vaginal sensor” that has ultimately boosted the doll’s human-like responses.