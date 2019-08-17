AI-Empowered Sexbots Threaten to 'Replace Human Intimacy'

There has been a tremendous surge in the popularity of robotic girlfriends, with manufacturers upgrading their AI-empowered sex dolls to boost their human-like responses, threatening to supplant human intimacy.

AI-Tech has launched a new futuristic sex robot equipped with “full artificial intelligence”. The China-based company even claims its dolls can replace human intimacy.

The high-tech enterprise located in Shenzhen, China, says its flagship model, Emma, can provide its owner with a wide range of services and hold its own in an interactive conversation. As the AI girlfriends have an in-built learning ability, they absorb and store information before applying it to their behaviour, and evolving into tailor-made girlfriends. The doll’s automated head can turn at the neck, make facial expressions, and even blink.

According to the experts behind these sexbots, their creations are already replacing humans emotionally and physically for customers.

Sam White, a manager at Cloud Climax, told Daily Star Online:

"Our dolls are already able to replace a physical human being for our customers and this can work on an emotional level as well as a physical one. You see these articles about people marrying their sex doll and obviously this is the over-the-top version of a doll owner. Generally speaking doll owners are emotionally attached to their dolls and see them as their partner, just as others have a human partner".

He added:

"If Emma tells you a joke that you find funny she will remember that you laughed. Emma now has an app and an online user interface that can be subscribed to so as you can teach her answers to your questions. When you are away from her you can use the app to text her and she will respond".

"There are constant developments to the AI and to the programming which can be sent from AI-Tech remotely to each Emma so as she upgrades automatically to keep in line with the latest software". added the Cloud Climax manager.

There has been a flurry of responses on social media to the AI-equipped sex dolls, with some users deploring the fact that people are losing the ability to build relationships with real people.

