Register
01:40 GMT +308 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    File Photo of Southwest Airlines 737 Max Jet

    Boeing Wanted to Wait 3 Years to Fix 737 Max Faulty Warning Light – Report

    © AP Photo / Matt Hartman
    Tech
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Boeing software developers tied plane sensor malfunction alerts to optional sensor displays. Warnings never activated on the Indonesian and Ethiopian planes without the optional displays. It took two crashes and hundreds of human casualties before Boeing took addressed the issue discovered back in 2017.

    In 2017, Boeing unexpectedly discovered that one of the warning indicators in its newest 737 MAX jet was not working. Upon review, the company decided that the issue didn't warrant immediate action and postponed resolving it until 2020. This finding was contained in a letter by two US Representatives sent to both Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), revealed by a Houston Chronicle report.

    The Chronicle reported that Representatives Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Rick Larsen of Washington, are both leaders of the House committee investigating the two MAX crashes that took the lives of several hundred people.

    The alarm in question should activate when there is a discrepancy in readings between the two Angle of Attack (AOA) sensors, possibly indicating a malfunction. This was to be a standard feature on all 737 MAX planes.

    In 2017, the company realized that the alarm was tied to AOA displays, which display individual sensor readings and are an optional add-on, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. This standard safety feature effectively only worked on planes equipped with the optional add-on.

    Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
    CC BY 2.0 / Tim Wang / Boeing 787-8 "Dreamliner" N787BX
    New Safety Concerns Worth Millions Plague Boeing 787 Dreamliner - Reports
    Upon discovering this safety issue the company should have made it a priority to fix the warning malfunction as fast as possible, but that was not the case. Instead, Boeing performed an internal review and deemed the AOA warning disagreement non-crucial and scheduled a fix for 2020 when a new version the MAX 10 was scheduled to be rolled out.

    The AOA sensors malfunctioned in both the Indonesian and Ethiopian planes that crashed in October and March, killing a total of 346 people, according to a report by Houston Chronicle.

    In their letter, lawmakers point out that Boeing ramped up the schedule for the update only after the planes crashed, resulting in the boycott of 737 MAXs around the world for safety reasons.

    Lawmakers asked Boeing why they did not deem the flaw crucial to flight safety and failed to report it to the FAA immediately.

    Boeing did disclose the flaw in November 2018, after the first plane crashed. However, the Administration also deemed the flaw to be "low risk" and demanded it be fixed with the next update, the FAA said in a statement, according to the Houston Chronicle.

    Testifying before lawmakers last month, FAA Acting Administrator Daniel Elwell said he "wasn't happy" with the 13-month gap between when the problem was discovered and the agency was informed.

    "We will make sure that software anomalies are reported more quickly," Elwell said during his testimony.

    Related:

    Boeing Building Massive Sub-Hunting, Nuke-Launching Undersea Drone - Reports
    Boeing 737 En Route to Berlin Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow Airport - Source
    FAA Says Boeing 737 MAX Jets May Have Some Faulty Parts
    Boeing 737 MAX Could Stay Grounded for at Least 2 Months Amid Scandal - Reports
    Chinese Airline Demands Compensation From Boeing for Grounding 737 MAX - Reports
    Not So Fast: EU’s Three Demands Before Boeing 737 Max Returns to Skies
    Airbus Comes Up With 'Left Hook, Right Hook' Approach to Counter New Boeing Jet
    Tags:
    safety, malfunction, warning, Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse