Airbus 320 En Route to France Returns to Moscow Airport Over Landing Gear Issue

On Tuesday, a Boeing 737 en route to the German capital, Berlin, made an emergency landing at Vnukovo Airport near Moscow.

An Airbus A320 aircraft that took off for Bordeaux from Russia's Domodedovo airport had to urgently return back to Moscow after the pilots noticed a landing gear failure.

After the aircraft dumped fuel in the air, it successfully landed at the airport at 14.40 pm local time (11.00 am GMT). No injuries have been reported, while the airport continues its work as usual.

A major incident occurred at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after in May a SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at the airport.

The accident killed 41 out of the 78 people on board. The pilots' potential inexperience has been put forward as one of the possible causes of the tragedy.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW