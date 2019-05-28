Register
19:34 GMT +328 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing on May 20, 2019

    I'm FOSS'Y: How Huawei Fans Can Beat Google's Play Store Ban, US-China Trade War

    © AFP 2019 / FRED DUFOUR
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 70

    Consumers affected by US president Donald Trump's ban on Huawei technologies, as well as Google blocking access to the Google Play store and Android updates may prompt its users to take matters into their own hands.

    Huawei's meteoric rise as the world's second largest mobile phone company in 2019, according to an IDC report, prompted the American leader to accuse the Chinese tech giant of posing threats to "national security" and to enact an executive order blanket banning the telecoms giant in the US. 

    Despite Huawei's innovative 5G rollout, leading technologies and competitive prices, consumer fears over losing access to critical Android updates and popular apps at the Play Store have put off retailers from selling the devices, as well as customers buying them.

    The logo of Huawei is pictured at a mobile phone shop in Singapore, May 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Edgar Su
    Microsoft WARNS US Crackdown on China's Huawei Could Backfire
    Responding to the ban, Huawei's head of consumer business, Richard Yu, told CNBC that the tech firm would switch to its Hongmeng OS, which began development in 2012 and claims to be 60 percent faster than Android OS and compatible with Android apps, by autumn 2019. 

    Hongmeng OS will also cover all Huawei devices, including computers, mobiles, smart devices, and others, in the event Microsoft and Google proceed with Trump's tech ban. 

    But the average consumer can take a few steps to future-proof their current Huawei devices to continue enjoying access to system updates and popular apps as the 'Sturm und Drang' US-China trade war intensifies.

    EASY: Use Third-Party App Stores 

    The easiest way to circumvent the Google Play ban is to download a third party app store such as  AptoideF-DroidAPKPure or APK Mirror, which will provide automatic app updates and access the same library as Google Play, even those restricted by location or not offered on the Play Store..  

    Simply download the store app from their website and install on your mobile, as well as updating security permissions to install apps from unknown sources.  

    MEDIUM: Use a Custom ROM 

    Whilst the Android licence ban does not come into effect until 19 August, more tech-savvy users can either wait until Huawei launches its Hongmeng OS or experiment with custom ROMS: third-party operating systems based using Android's open-source code maintained by teams or the global community.  

    Custom ROMs offer great customisation options and will receive updates released by the provider, usually over-the-air (OTA) via WiFi and mobile data when needed, or by downloading updates and installing them using recoveries.

    Custom ROMs can also remove unnecessary apps (bloatware) that users cannot uninstall without getting access to root permissions (unlocking or rooting) on their devices, and while rooting mobiles can void phone warranties, it is completely reversable by re-installing the provider's stock ROM. 

    READ MORE: Huawei: China Prepares Law That May Ban US Tech Firms From Its Market − Report

    According to XDA Developers, the top five custom ROMs are Lineage OS (formerly CyanogenMod), OmniRomParanoid AndroidResurrection Remix, and Pixel Experience. These ROMs are known for their reliability and are maintained by a professional team of developers issuing timely updates.

    Check to see if your device is listed by clicking Settings —> About Phone —> Model Number on your device. Once confirmed, follow the installation instructions provided at the ROMs website. 

    (Somewhat) DIFFICULT: Downloading Windows Updates Manually 

    Microsoft has declined to comment on whether it would take similar actions as Google, allowing Matebook computer users to continue downloading critical Windows updates. But for those worried about losing Windows updates on Matebooks, there are workarounds. 

    Should a further ban extend to Windows, users may need to install updates manually instead of OTA. 

    READ MORE: Owner of Chinese Video Sharing App TikTok Developing Own Smartphone — Reports

    Simply go to Microsoft's support page, find the number corresponding to the cumulative update beginning with KBxxxxxxx (in our case, KB4474419 which is the 14 May release) and download the file at the Microsoft Update Catalogue. Full instructions on installing cumulative updates can be found here. That is, unless Windows fully embraces the power of Linux.

    Like A Boss: Customising Computer with Linux Partition 

    In the worst-case scenario, Microsoft would ban Huawei devices from accessing Windows updates, which may prompt users to ditch the US operating system duopoly of Microsoft and Apple by moving to Linux.  

    Completely open source, free, and fully customisable, Linux comes in several distros (versions) that range from user-friendly versions such as Linux Mint and Ubuntu to more complex distros like Arch Linux and Red Hat

    Mint and Ubuntu are by far the most popular distros, which are very similar to Windows and macOS, respectively, where users can download a catalogue of open-source apps for music, video editing, word-processing and others, completely free of charge.  

    Linux also allows some Windows programmes to run via Wine, Winetricks, or PlayOnLinux, and Virtual machines such as VirtualBox will allow you to run Linux with Windows simultaneously.

    READ MORE: Huawei CEO Sure US Crackdown Not ‘Powerful Enough’ for Everyone to Follow

    But Linux requires knowledge of Terminal and some Windows and Mac programmes may not work, which may put off some from installing it. However, there is a great support base for using Ubuntu and Mint, and a quick search online will reveal solutions to even the most complex questions, making the two distros excellent alternatives for Windows and macOS. The best part is that users will always have access to updates — anywhere and anytime.

    Related:

    Microsoft WARNS US Crackdown on China's Huawei Could Backfire
    Huawei Founder REVEALS How He Will React if Trump Calls Him
    Huawei CEO Sure US Crackdown Not ‘Powerful Enough’ for Everyone to Follow
    US Pressures Israel to Ban Huawei and ZTE From Its Market - Reports
    Tags:
    trade war, computer software, 5g mobile internet, Hongmeng OS, US-China trade war, Linux, Huawei, Google, US Department of the Treasury, Microsoft, Richard Yu, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse