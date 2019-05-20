Register
10:17 GMT +320 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A logo of Huawei retail shop

    US Tech Giants Join Google in Cutting Off Ties With Huawei − Reports

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 05

    The United States has accused Huawei of spying on behalf of the Chinese government and seeks to deny it access to government contracts and 5G networks throughout the world. Huawei, the world's largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment, maintains that it is independent from China's authorities and has done nothing wrong.

    Top US tech companies have suspended the supply of their software and gear to Chinese telecom giant Huawei, which has suffered a series of blows from the Trump administration recently.

    According to Bloomberg, chip companies including Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, and Broadcom have told their employees that they will not supply their gear to Huawei until further notice.

    Google earlier became the first in a string of US corporations to sever their dealings with Huawei, cutting off the supply of hardware and some software services to the besieged Chinese company.

    A logo of Huawei retail shop
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China's Huawei Refuses to Yield to US Demands Amid Blacklisting

    Future Huawei phones, which run Google's Android operating system, are set to lose access to updates to some Google apps, including YouTube and Maps, but the existing devices will be safe.

    While Huawei has yet to comment on the matter, the move is expected to have a limited impact on the Chinese market, where most Google mobile apps are already banned and users choose alternatives offered by domestic competitors.

    On 15 May, Donald Trump declared a national emergency over foreign-made telecom equipment deemed dangerous to national security. The executive order did not specifically reference any companies or countries, but on the same day, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and 68 of its affiliates, prohibiting them from buying parts and components from American companies without a permit.

    Huawei Technologies Co. CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei said the US move would not have a big effect on the company's growth and reiterated that Huawei hadn't violated any laws. He also said Huawei will be "fine" as it had prepared for the ban on the purchase of US-made chips.

    READ MORE: 'Doesn't Feel Safe': Norway Sceptic About Deal With Huawei Amid 'Spying' Craze

    It came as another blow for Huawei from the Trump administration, which is seeking to choke off the company over allegations that it could be handing over customer data or other crucial information to the Chinese government.

    The company has adamantly denied all allegations of espionage, with its chairman, Liang Hua, saying last week that Huawei was willing to sign "no-spy agreements" with governments in order to win contracts abroad.

    Huawei display at a telecommunications industry expo, file photo.
    © Sputnik / Кирилл Каллиников
    China Lashes Out at US Over Blacklisting Huawei Amid Spiralling Trade Spat

    The United States, which has already blocked Huawei from use by the government and its contractors, is pushing its allies to jump on the ban-wagon. Japan has followed suit, while Australia and New Zealand banned Huawei from supplying equipment to their next-generation 5G networks.

    Several countries, however, have refused to bow to US pressure. Major EU economies such as Germany and Italy are allowing Huawei to take part in building their 5G networks. The UK, meanwhile, has gone even further, and last month allowed the firm to supply less sensitive parts of 5G networking equipment.

    Related:

    US Commerce Dept May Issue Temporary Reprieve From Huawei Trade Restrictions
    Huawei, Affiliates Placed on US Trade Blacklist Over National Security Concerns
    Huawei Ready to 'Go Extra Mile' in UK, Sign 'No Spy' Agreement
    Huawei Wants to Sign 'No-Spy' Deals With Gov'ts, Including UK - Board Chair
    Tags:
    5G network, chip, ban, Qualcomm, Huawei, Google, Intel, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse