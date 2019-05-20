Google Suspends Huawei Access to Android Updates After Trump’s Ban – Reports

A Google spokesperson said the company is "complying with the order and reviewing the implications" without giving details.
However, a source told Reuters that Huawei will immediately lose access to updates to Google’s Android operating system. The next versions of Android smartphones will also lose access to popular services including the Google Play Store, Gmail and YouTube apps.
“Huawei will only be able to use the public version of Android and will not be able to get access to proprietary apps and services from Google,” the source said.
In an interview with Reuters in March, Eric Xu, rotating chairman of Huawei, struck a defiant note in anticipation of retaliatory actions by U.S. companies. “No matter what happens, the Android Community does not have any legal right to block any company from accessing its open-source license,” he said.
Most Google mobile apps are banned in China, where alternatives are offered by domestic competitors such as Tencent and Baidu, so for Chinese markets the impact is expected to be minimal. However, Huawei’s European business, its second-biggest market, could take a hit with this ban, according to Geoff Blaber, vice president of research at CCS Insight.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump directed the Commerce Department and other relevant US agencies to draw up a plan for barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by foreign manufacturers if they're deemed a "national security risk," while also releasing a separate order banning Huawei from buying US technology without government approval.
