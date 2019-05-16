Register
17:11 GMT +316 May 2019
    A logo of Huawei is displayed at a electronic retail shop in Hong Kong, Friday, March 29, 2019. Chinese tech giant Huawei's deputy chairman defended its commitment to security Friday after a stinging British government report added to Western pressure on the company by accusing it of failing to repair dangerous flaws in its telecom technology.

    Huawei, Affiliates Placed on US Trade Blacklist Over National Security Concerns

    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    6435

    The US Department of Commerce has placed Chinese tech maker Huawei, along with 70 affiliates, on a trade blacklist. The move will require US sellers to obtain licenses from the US government prior to marketing products to companies on the list.

    Huawei Logo
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Huawei Ready to 'Go Extra Mile' in UK, Sign 'No Spy' Agreement
    The Commerce Department said Wednesday it has reasonable basis to believe that "Huawei is engaged in activities that are contrary to US national security." US intelligence agencies have previously accused the company of putting "backdoor" access in its devices at the behest of the Chinese government, a feature that would enable them to spy on users of those devices. However, Beijing and Huawei have both denied that such a directive exists.

    Huawei is one of China's largest tech companies and the second-largest cellphone maker worldwide — ahead of the United States' Apple, but behind the Korean company Samsung.

    ​Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement that the move will "prevent American technology from being used by foreign owned entities in ways that potentially undermine US national security or foreign policy interests."

    "President Trump is acting once again to protect US national security. This Executive Order addresses the threat posed by foreign adversaries to the nation's information and communications technology and services supply chain," Ross said earlier in the day. "Under President Trump's leadership, Americans will be able to trust that our data and infrastructure are secure."

    Financial Markets Wall Street Download Comp Tag as... Cancel Apply Back to search results1of50,610 results FINANCIAL MARKETS WALL STREET Overview Download now Market maker Thomas Brown follows stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, May 13, 2019. U.S. stocks moved sharply lower Monday on Wall Street and extended the market's slide into a second week as investors seek shelter from an escalating trade war between the U.S.
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    US Stocks Dive by 617 Points as China Imposes New Tit-for-Tat Tariffs

    Specifically, the companies were added to the Bureau of Industry and Security's (BIS) Entity List, a dossier of foreign companies and persons with various licensing regulations applied to US companies that wish to sell them products.

    ​Earlier Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Commerce Department and other relevant US agencies to draw up a plan for barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by foreign manufacturers if they're deemed a "national security risk."

    Votre message a été envoyé!
