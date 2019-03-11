Theory Claiming SECRET PYRAMIDS Found in Antarctica Mocked Online

Conspiracy theorists suggested in the History Channel’s TV series Ancient Aliens that the formations, which have a vague resemblance to the Great Pyramid of Giza, near the Shackleton range in Antarctica might be artificial structures.

Several conspiracy theorists have debated about the nature of structures at Shackleton Range in Antarctica, suggesting that they might be either “the earliest monuments of our own civilization” or a part of “a global network of power-generating pyramids”. They outlined their suggestions in the History Channel series Ancient Aliens, which investigated the story behind the pyramid-like formations captured on satellite imagery.

Author David Childress made an assumption that the Antarctic formation could be the oldest one on Earth and “the master pyramid that all the other pyramids on planet Earth were designed to look like”.

READ MORE: End of Days? What Happens if Antarctica's Giant Cavity-Filled Glacier Melts

“We should start looking at the possibility there was habitation on Antarctica. Was it a lost civilisation? Could it be ancient astronauts? And just maybe, the earliest monuments of our own civilisation came from Antarctica”, another theorist suggested.

However, even the conspiracy enthusiasts do not seem to be united on the matter, as Dr Michael Salla, who wrote a book titled Exopolitics: Political Implications of the Extraterrestrial Presence, brought up a theory saying that pyramids function as a global network of power generators.

“If you have these pyramids strategically placed around the world generating a charge, it’s possible to create a general standing wave around the world that is wireless transmission of energy”, he stated.

However, not all commenters seemed to be convinced.

“Snow covered pyramid shape in Antarctica, I believe geologists would call that a MOUNTAIN”, one user sarcastically noted.

“I found an alien in my sandwich”, another commenter joked.

Some lambasted the show, saying “This show has no Facts to prove all they claim..such Bs”.

“I am always surprised at what these bozos claim Aliens build”, the user called Einar Volsung posted under the video.