NASA Finds Massive Anomaly in Antarctica, Sparks Conspiracy Theories

A vast gravity anomaly was detected by a NASA satellite deep under the frozen surface of Antarctica, prompting some to wonder what might lurk below the ice in the enigmatic southern continent, the Daily Express reports.
The scientists determined that their find was in fact a huge crater beneath the Wilkes Land ice sheet, likely created as a result of an asteroid impact millions of years ago which, according to a team of researchers led by Ralph von Frese and Laramie Potts of Ohio State University, might’ve been related to the Permian–Triassic extinction event – the most severe extinction event ever, known as the Great Dying.
This discovery also sparked intense debates amid conspiracy theorists who were quick recall claims of Nazis building secret installations there during World War II, and speculations about the The United States Navy Antarctic Developments Program, also known as Operation Highjump, which allegedly was aimed at discovering the entrance to an “inner Earth”.
