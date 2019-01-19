‘Turn That S--t Down!’: Spotify to Introduce Voice-Activated Interface for Cars

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, goes the old maxim, which now applies to Spotify as it seeks to bypass Google, Apple and Amazon for music-streaming dominance in cars.

The dashboard of your car is the latest target market for music-streaming industry leader Spotify, as it has announced that it will release a hardware voice-controller music player for automobiles.

A pioneer in music streaming, Spotify's upcoming rollout of its new proprietary voice-controlled in-car music player device will be the firm's first move beyond web services into hardware.

As most Spotify subscribers listen to their favorite music using interfaces designed for smartphones and connected speakers that are controlled by Apple, Google and Amazon, the popular music streaming service in bypassing the tech giants, seeks to identify new services and foster greater customer loyalty, according to Ft.com.

The new Spotify device for the automobile will use Bluetooth to connect with car stereos and feature editable playlist preset buttons, as well as a much-touted voice-command interface, ostensibly making it possible to yell at your music, instead of at other drivers.

With a reported 87 million global subscribers, Spotify — pioneering the audio streaming model for smartphones credited with saving a dying music industry — is the world's largest for-pay music-streaming service by a wide margin.