Register
16:31 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People dance as they listen to music using wireless headphones at a silent disco set up in the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris early on October 4, 2015, during the Nuit Blanche night-time arts festival

    Russian Researchers Develop Virtual Composer Assistant

    © AFP 2018 / FLORIAN DAVID
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Experts from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI's Institute of Cyber Intelligence Systems are currently developing brand new software, a virtual composer assistant, which will be able to analyze the emotional state of composers and follow their logic, the university press service explained to RIA Novosti.

    Despite the high level of development of music theory, the process of creating music is still hard to be formally algorithmized, since it is inseparably linked with the emotional experiences of the composer. This aspect of the creative process is of particular interest to experts in machine intelligence.

    Scientists can already create synergy between humans and software in a way that allows the computer, which is using the software to gather data on the emotional state and the intentions of the creator, to become a continuation of the human mind and body.

    READ MORE: Fans Left Puzzled as BTS Releases Extended Version of 'Fake Love'

    Human-Level Music

    Virtual composer assistant is software that can create human-level music of high aesthetic quality on its own. It is a creative smart assistant that can add to a melody written by the composer its own notes, chords and combinations, employees of the MEPhI's Institute of Cyber Intelligence Systems told RIA Novosti.

    In order to achieve this goal, researchers had to analyze the theory of music (identify musical sounds, chords, their combinations), create semantic maps based on this analysis and connect them to models of humans' emotional perception of music.

    READ MORE: US Investor on Future of Creativity: Soon We'll Bе Buying 'AI Robot's Albums'

    The new software is fundamentally different from similar developments, since the virtual assistant can maintain emotional contact with the composer, said Professor Alexei Samsonovich with the MEPhI Institute of Cyber Intelligence Systems.

    "Most such programs represent neural networks taught to write music or make art," he said. "But our idea was to identify the emotional state of the composer and follow its logic."

    Semantic Maps Instead of Neural Networks

    This method is based on using semantic maps instead of neural networks, Samsonovich said. In semantic maps, the emotional state of one's mind is represented by a point in the affective space. In this space, every possible action has its own coordinates, and there is a certain rule that allows researchers to connect various coordinates with the others by following the logic of emotional perception. The laws of musical harmony and rhythm impose certain limitations on this process.

    "These limitations, however, cannot define everything; they leave some freedom for creativity," Samsonovich explained. "This is the freedom that our software uses, while being guided by the semantic map and the rules of choosing the coordinates on it, and while taking into account the evolution of the emotional state. I would like to point out that we are not talking about machine learning, as the model is based on the principles of psychology (basic psychological aspects of behavior). In this sense, unlike neural networks, models like this can explain the essence of the phenomenon of creativity."

    READ MORE: Tech Industry Veteran: AI Helps Humans Rather Than Replacing Them

    The mutual understanding between the composer and the virtual assistant can be achieved through organizing and storing various types of emotional reactions to musical elements — chords, their sequence, and intervals — in the software environment.

    In order to ensure storage and use of the information about the most successful and fitting combinations of sounds, the virtual assistant uses a semantic map, which allows the virtual composer not only to build on a melody set by the user according to his taste, but also monitor his mood, suggesting different versions and creating the proper accompaniment.

    Equations for Mood

    In the course of the method's development, researchers used a separate application in order to test how participants evaluate various combinations of chords according to three measures, each judged on a scale from one to ten: pleasant-unpleasant, cheerful-sad and exciting-boring. This evaluation system allowed researchers to create three-dimension semantic maps.

    "We assumed that one's choice of behavior based on social emotions, feelings and relations can be described by relatively simple dynamic equations," Samsonovich said. "The simple model of behavior based on the semantic map and two equations is indistinguishable from the human's behavior in the simplest of paradigms of social interaction in a virtual environment."

    READ MORE: Russian IT Giant Launches Smart Speaker With Integrated Virtual Assistant — CEO

    Samsonovich also added that the most promising approach in this field of research is based on cognitive architectures that are created using psychology and neuroscience data — the so-called Biologically Inspired Cognitive Architectures (BICA).

    The researchers believe that the new development can be scaled up and used not only in music, but also in many other areas of digital creativity, as well as in human-machine systems. Creating and implementing such innovations is an important step in the study of the socio-emotional aspect of intelligence, which is responsible for the recognition and expression of emotions, intentions, motivations and desires.

    The key results of this research were published in the Procedia Computer Science journal.

    Tags:
    scientists, music, assistance
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse